Ireland Women Train Ahead Of First World Cup Warm-Up Match

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) are entering the final straight in terms of their build-up to the Rugby World Cup , with their first warm-up match taking place in Cork this weekend.

Scott Bemand’s side return to Virgin Media Park on Saturday to play Scotland (kick-off 2pm – live on irishrugby+/BBC iPlayer/RugbyPass TV), in the first of two Summer Series games.

With Ireland’s Rugby World Cup jersey launched, and the Green Wave continuing to grow in size, Ireland will also face Canada at Ulster’s Affidea Stadium on Saturday week, just two days before the World Cup squad announcement.

Tickets are on sale here for both warm-up fixtures.