Five More Contract Renewals As Ulster Announce 2025/26 Men’s Squad

Following on from the news that Australia’s Angus Bell will be joining the province, Ulster Rugby has announced contract renewals for Conor McKee, David Shanahan, Robert Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy, and Ben Moxham.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old out-half Jack Murphy moves up from Ulster’s Academy to a senior contract, following his hugely encouraging performances for the senior team this season.

Scott Wilson, Lorcan McLoughlin, and James McNabney all progress as senior players, after their year as Development players.

As previously announced, locks Charlie Irvine (pictured below) and Joe Hopes also graduate from the Ulster Academy into the senior side, as they begin next season as Development players.

The squad make-up consists of 41 fully-contracted senior players, along with two Development players. 32 members of the squad are a product of Ulster Rugby’s player pathway.

Commenting on the squad and incoming coaches Mark Sexton and Willie Faloon, Ulster Men’s head coach Richie Murphy said: “After a difficult 2024/25 campaign, we are looking forward to starting afresh and focusing on our pre-season preparations.

“With new players being added to the group, and players becoming more experienced, we feel there is a good platform for us to build on.