Five More Contract Renewals As Ulster Announce 2025/26 Men’s Squad
Ulster Rugby has confirmed the 43 senior Men’s players who will represent the province in the upcoming 2025/26 season.
Following on from the news that Australia’s Angus Bell will be joining the province, Ulster Rugby has announced contract renewals for Conor McKee, David Shanahan, Robert Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy, and Ben Moxham.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old out-half Jack Murphy moves up from Ulster’s Academy to a senior contract, following his hugely encouraging performances for the senior team this season.
Scott Wilson, Lorcan McLoughlin, and James McNabney all progress as senior players, after their year as Development players.
As previously announced, locks Charlie Irvine (pictured below) and Joe Hopes also graduate from the Ulster Academy into the senior side, as they begin next season as Development players.
The squad make-up consists of 41 fully-contracted senior players, along with two Development players. 32 members of the squad are a product of Ulster Rugby’s player pathway.
Commenting on the squad and incoming coaches Mark Sexton and Willie Faloon, Ulster Men’s head coach Richie Murphy said: “After a difficult 2024/25 campaign, we are looking forward to starting afresh and focusing on our pre-season preparations.
“With new players being added to the group, and players becoming more experienced, we feel there is a good platform for us to build on.
“Mark Sexton will bring new energy and ideas to our back-line, and Willie Faloon will benefit from getting time this summer to focus in on our defence and contact work.
“I’m confident in the ability of this squad to make sure we compete well in both the URC and the Challenge Cup next season.”
On the province’s confirmed senior playing group, Ulster Rugby General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, explained: “We are targeting the development of this team and key individuals going into the 2025/26 campaign, with the aim of competing at the sharp end of both the URC and Challenge Cup competitions.
“We have been developing the competitiveness in our squad depth, which can often come with some short-term pain, but I believe that has been growing over the past twelve months, with several young players gaining valuable experience at the top level of European rugby.
“While trying to nurture those talents, we are also delighted to have secured the futures of our important senior players such as Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, and Nick Timoney, for the coming seasons, keeping a strong core of leadership within the group.
“With Mark Sexton coming in as our new backs coach and joining the existing coaching staff this summer, we are confident of having a big pre-season to shape the foundations for a really important 2025/26.”
Cunningham touched on the recruitment strategy heading into the new season, which focused on bringing in players who can make an impact in the team.
“Recruitment-wise, we are delighted to be adding Angus Bell and Juarno Augustus to the senior squad, two current world-class players who, excitingly, are still likely to have their best years ahead of them while being standout in their respective positions.
“Rory McGuire and Sam Crean will also add crucial squad depth and serious competition for places in our front row. We will continue to monitor other positions during the season to make sure that, budget-permitting, we continue to build on the squad even further for 2026/27.
“These players, along with our existing senior player group, the excellent progression of Jack, Charlie, and Joe, and a strong Academy group in behind, can form a solid foundation for us, as we look to develop a successful Ulster team for the years to come that we are all proud of.”
ULSTER SENIOR MEN’S SQUAD – 2025/26 SEASON:
Iain Henderson (capt) * (IQ)
John Andrew * (IQ)
Juarno Augustus
Robert Baloucoune * (IQ)
Angus Bell
Ben Carson * (IQ)
Sam Crean (IQ)
Matthew Dalton * (IQ)
Nathan Doak * (IQ)
Jake Flannery (IQ)
Rob Herring (IQ)
Joe Hopes * (IQ)
James Hume * (IQ)
James Humphreys * (IQ)
Charlie Irvine * (IQ)
Cormac Izuchukwu * (IQ)
Werner Kok
Michael Lowry * (IQ)
David McCann * (IQ)
James McCormick * (IQ)
Stuart McCloskey * (IQ)
Rory McGuire (IQ)
Conor McKee * (IQ)
Ethan McIlroy * (IQ)
Lorcan McLoughlin * (IQ)
James McNabney * (IQ)
Stewart Moore * (IQ)
Ben Moxham * (IQ)
Jack Murphy (IQ)
Bryan O’Connor (IQ)
Eric O’Sullivan * (IQ)
Tom O’Toole * (IQ)
Jude Postlethwaite * (IQ)
Marcus Rea * (IQ)
Sean Reffell (IQ)
Callum Reid * (IQ)
David Shanahan * (IQ)
Harry Sheridan * (IQ)
Tom Stewart * (IQ)
Jacob Stockdale * (IQ)
Nick Timoney * (IQ)
Zac Ward (IQ)
Scott Wilson * (IQ)
* Denotes players developed through the Ulster Rugby Player Pathway – with (IQ) listed beside Irish-qualified players. Development players are in italics.
ULSTER SENIOR MEN’S COACHING STAFF:
Richie Murphy – Head Coach
Jimmy Duffy – Forwards Coach
Mark Sexton – Backs Coach
Willie Faloon – Defence & Contact Skills Coach
Dan Soper – Development & Transition Coach