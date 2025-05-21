Ulster Sign Wallaby Prop Bell On Short-Term Deal

The 24-year-old loosehead prop has exercised an option to play overseas on a sabbatical, and will link up with Richie Murphy’s men in early December.

Bell made his Test debut for Australia just after his 20th birthday, coming off the bench against New Zealand, and has gone from strength to strength.

A unique profile of a prop, he is an athletic, physical, and agile front rower, standing at 6ft 4in and weighing in at 125kg. He has adapted his game after playing in the back row in his school days.

A natural leader, the Sydney native was captain of the Junior Wallabies team that was narrowly defeated by France in the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship final in Argentina.

He has gone on to become a mainstay of the Waratahs side in Super Rugby, making his 50th appearance recently. He has won 36 caps for Australia to date, and was one of their leading performers at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Bell said: “I’m very excited to be joining Ulster Rugby later this year, and experiencing the game in a different hemisphere.

“A big motivation for me was wanting to develop my game in a brand new environment and be out of my comfort zone. My conversations with Bryn (Cunningham) about that only made me more excited to join such a historic province.

“I’ve heard a lot about the supporters and their passion in following the team both home and away. I’m looking forward to linking up with the players, coaches, and staff, and can’t wait to meet you all as an Ulster player!”.

Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, added: “We are delighted to secure a player of Angus’ talent for next season.

“We have always said that we would look for opportunities in the market to add players who can make a big impact in our team, and Angus definitely fits that bill.

“He is at an excellent age profile and is currently one of the most exciting loosehead props in world rugby.

“Consistently topping the stats for props in metres made, defenders beaten, and number of carries only highlights the power and athleticism Angus possesses.

“He will be a great addition to our forward pack, giving us additional firepower, and I know that (forwards coach) Jimmy Duffy and the coaching staff are very excited to work with him when he joins.

“Richie has been working hard to improve the competitiveness within the squad, and Angus will add to the standards and help drive that competition for minutes next season.”