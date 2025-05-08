Sexton: I’ll Help Them Out Wherever I Can

Today’s live squad announcement in London saw Jonathan Sexton speak publicly for the first time about his coaching role with the 2025 British & Irish Lions .

Sexton completed the Lions coaching line-up, led by his former Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, when it was confirmed last month that he would be involved in the upcoming tour to Australia.

Already excited to take up a full-time expanded coaching position with the IRFU from August 1, Ireland’s record points scorer will head Down Under looking to utilise the experience and insight he gained from two Lions tours and a total of 124 Tests as a player.

Of the three out-halves selected for the 2025 Lions, Sexton has played against both Finn Russell and Marcus Smith, and is also looking forward to working with young Northampton Saints and England star Fin Smith, along with the other kickers in the outside backs.

Asked by presenter Lee McKenzie about his new post with the Lions, he said: “Well, looking after the kicking side of the game. Obviously there’s some amazing talent picked there from that point of view.

“I’ll be there to help them out wherever I can. It’s a short tour, so being able to change too much won’t be a thing.

“I’ll be there, I’ve experienced a lot as a kicker, I’ve experienced a lot as a player. So being able to pass on my experience to these guys is something I’m very passionate about. I’m really looking forward to getting to know them.”

Sexton already has a close working relationship with a large chunk of the Lions touring party – a dozen of his former Leinster and Ireland team-mates earned selection – and there is a big Irish influence in the coaching group with Farrell, Simon Easterby, John Fogarty, and Andrew Goodman all involved.

The 39-year-old Dubliner hung up his boots following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and then transitioned into the business world as Chief of Staff at Ardagh Group, a global supplier of packaging solutions.

But he stayed close to the game and with evident coaching ambitions, he has been mentoring players and been back in camp with Ireland in a part-time coaching capacity since the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

Easterby, Ireland’s interim head coach for this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations, said Sexton was ‘a great personality in the group’ and that ‘the players loved it – there’s a real positivity around him being back involved’.

Squad announcement day for the Lions brought back some good and bad memories for the 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year, who was picked for the 2013 and 2017 tours to Australia and New Zealand respectively, but missed out on the trip to South Africa four years ago.

Sexton was keen to send a message to the players who failed to make Farrell’s 38-strong squad, saying: “Like ‘Faz’ alluded to, (Alex) Corbisiero came out to Australia in 2013 and won us the series and wasn’t in the intial squad.

“It’s a huge day for all the players and their families, that needs to be noted as well. I’ve been on both sides of it – it’s one of the best days of your career, and I’ve been in the place where it’s probably one of the worst days of your career.

“Look, it’s a very special day that they will remember forever. The one thing you would say though is if you weren’t picked today, there’s still plenty of rugby to be played.

“I’m sure everyone will be trying to prove their point over the next few weeks. All the best to the lads, it’s a very exciting squad.”

Sexton is justly proud of being Lion #791. He played 14 times in the famous red jersey, including starting all three Tests against Australia during the 2013 series win. He started twice against New Zealand four years later, and also made one appearance off the bench.

As the appointed kicking coach, he is now looking forward to the challenge of getting the best out of the class of 2025. The Lions will face Argentina in the 1888 Cup match at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 20, before heading Down Under for nine games, including the three Tests against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

Expanding on what it is like trying to build bonds between rival players from the four nations, he explained: “(Gelling together) is the most important thing. But you know what, when you come in, you leave your rivalries at the door.

“You’ve a responsibility to the Lions jersey to mix with the other nations, and to make sure you get on. But it happens naturally.

“Often the guys that you’re at war with for the Six Nations become your best friends, and that’s what happened with me on a few of the tours. It was a fantastic experience. It’s the pinnacle, honestly.

“When you get picked today, it’s one thing, but then fighting for a Test jersey, and when you can be lucky enough to be on a successful tour, it will live with you for forever, so it’s very, very special.”

Farrell feels that Sexton can play a big part, behind the scenes, for the Lions who have 26 first-time tourists in their squad. While kicking will be his main focus, he believes that the Test centurion is likely to have a wider impact in camp.

Asked about what he hopes Sexton will add to the group, he replied: “He is bringing himself, that’s what he’s bringing. All the stuff that goes with that.

“His remit, his role and responsibility, the bigger picture stuff, is the kicking side of things, but along with Neil Jenkins and the fantastic work that he has done on all the tours that he has been over, it’s not just been about the kicking.

“We lean on that experience and the knowledge they’ve had on tours that’s coming up, so why wouldn’t you take that?”.