Sexton Appointed To Full-Time Coaching Role With IRFU

The IRFU is delighted to announce that Jonathan Sexton will take up a full-time position with the Union from Friday, August 1.

As part of his expanded coaching role, he will work with the various Men’s and Women’s national age-grade teams up to senior level.

Sexton has been working with the Ireland Men’s squad in a part-time coaching capacity since the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, and will step into an assistant coach role with this team.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Sexton said: “I am excited to join the IRFU on a full-time basis and am extremely passionate about the opportunity to work with current and future players.

“I have been extremely fortunate to have great coaches, who nurtured and developed my skills, and I’m keen to share my experiences with the next generation and help them achieve their goals.

“The level of investment and focus on the pathways in Ireland is really encouraging, and I believe the future is really bright for Men’s and Women’s rugby in Ireland.”

It has also been confirmed that the former St. Mary’s College, Leinster, and Ireland out-half will also join Andy Farrell’s coaching team for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer.

Sexton added: “I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with the British & Irish Lions, and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity.

“It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia and I know from experience the challenges that awaits us. Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career, and my memories of those tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever.

“I would like to thank the IRFU and David (Humphreys) for supporting me with this opportunity.”

British & Irish Lions head coach Farrell commented: “I coached Johnny for the very first time during the 2013 tour to Australia, and the love that he had for the British & Irish Lions was reflected in how he operated on a daily basis.

“His influence on that Lions team and that series win, our only win in the last 24 years, cannot be underestimated.

His fight and his dedication as a player is something that he will bring to this Lions tour, and I know that the players will relish his experience and expertise alongside all of our assistant coaches. “It is a significant coup to appoint someone of Johnny’s standing and experience in the game, and I’m delighted to continue my long association with him.

“It was clear from working together during the recent Autumn Nations Series that he has the talent and skillset to add to our coaching team with Ireland, and I know how driven he is to add to the Lions, firstly this summer, and then on a full-time basis with Ireland later this year.

“I look forward to working together over the coming months, and wish him well in this new chapter in his coaching career.”

IRFU Performance Director Humphreys added: “Johnny is one of the most iconic figures in the history of Irish Rugby, and I am delighted that he sees his long-term future as a coach in Ireland.

“I believe that he will play an important role in sharing his coaching insights with male and female players from the age-grade system right up to the Ireland national teams.

“In formally welcoming Johnny to the IRFU, I would also like to congratulate him on his selection with the British & Irish Lions.

“I have no doubt that the experience gained on this tour will greatly benefit him as he begins his full-time coaching career in the months and years to come.”