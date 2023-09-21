Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Springboks In Paris

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup showdown against South Africa at the Stade de France (Kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time).

After opening wins over Romania and Tonga, Ireland continue their Pool B campaign against the defending champions in Paris on Saturday night.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Bundee Aki is set to win his 50th Test cap for Ireland as he partners Garry Ringrose in midfield for the third consecutive match. Aki made his Ireland debut against South Africa in November 2017.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe continue in the back three, with captain Jonathan Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park named at out-half and scrum-half respectively.

Farrell has named an unchanged pack from last weekend’s defeat of Tonga in Nantes. Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong pack down in the front row, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the second row. Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris complete the starting XV.

Dan Sheehan has returned to fitness to be named on the replacements bench alongside forwards David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird, while Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Robbie Henshaw provide the backline reinforcements.

Ireland Team (v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023, Stade de France, Saturday, September 23, 9pm local time/8pm Irish time)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(33)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(18)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(54)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(49)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(23)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(115)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(27)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(56)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(23)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(69)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(43)

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(57)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(98)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(54)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(33)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(18)

17. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)(53)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(33)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(76)

20. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)(14)

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(109)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(7)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(66).