Thousands Welcome Ireland To Tours For Rugby World Cup

There was a festive atmosphere in Tours on Saturday morning as 12,000 fans welcomed the Ireland squad to the Rugby World Cup. The squad joined in the fun with Andrew Porter on drums and Joe McCarthy and Jamison Gibson Park leading the thunderclap by the players.

Speaking after the open session Head Coach Andy Farrell said, “Two years ago we started with a recce and the management felt that the people of Tours really wanted us to be here. They proved that with their actions and the relationship built and we’re delighted with the people in Tours and the hotel. It’s a nice start to welcome us into the country.

“This is what World Cups are all about, making sure that you understand what it’s all about on the ground and feel the atmosphere with the people.”