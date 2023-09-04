Inside Camp: Squad Update With John Fogarty

Scrum Coach John Fogarty gave the first squad update of match week as Ireland prepare for their opening match of Rugby World Cup 2023 against Romania.

The two sides last met at a Rugby World Cup in 2015 in a match that set a RWC attendance record at Wembley Stadium with 82,967 fans. Saturday’s match takes place in Stade de Bordeaux and kicks off at 2:30pm Irish time.

Speaking about the first few days in France Fogarty said, “That day in stadium with over 12,000 supporters was almost overwhelming. It’s really important to us to fully immerse ourselves here and interact with the people of Tours. This week now we are nice and focused and we can get on with the job in hand.”

“The players broke into their units this morning to prepare for our session today and there was really good clarity from everyone to get the job done”.