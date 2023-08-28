Inside Camp: ‘The Ireland Supporters Will Be Huge For Us In France’ – Sexton

Ireland Captain Jonathan Sexton says that the travelling support in France will be hugely important to the squad at the Rugby World Cup. Speaking at the squad announcement in Dublin on Sunday he said, “Wherever we go they’ve been huge for us and we know they’ll be there in big numbers again. It’s so important to us.”

Sexton, who, like Keith Earls and Conor Murray is heading to his fourth Rugby World Cup, said the squad are gutted to lose Cian Healy, who was ruled out through injury.