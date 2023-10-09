Inside Camp: Ireland Squad Update From Kearney & Kelleher

Team Manager Mick Kearney with an injury update from the Ireland squad while Ronan Kelleher reflects on the win against Scotland and looks ahead to Quarter Final Week.

Speaking about the injuries Kearney said, “James Ryan is seeing a specialist today and we are hoping for better news than originally anticipated, Mack Hansen took a bang to his calf but is improving and both him and James Lowe are making good strides. Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw are both in contention as they progress in the week. We won’t have a definitive on James (Ryan) until after he sees the specialist but certainly there would be more optimism than what was originally thought.”

