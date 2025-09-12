Match Page - Scoreboard
5 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Rugby World Cup: France v Ireland
The second day of knockout matches at the Women's Rugby World Cup features two all-Six Nations duels, and first up…
12th Sep 2025
News
Opta Facts: Women’s Rugby World Cup – France v Ireland
Familiar opponents France stand between Ireland and a prized place in the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals, as the teams…
11th Sep 2025
Watch
We’ve Treated Every Game As A Knockout – Dalton & Higgins On The Quarter Final
The Ireland centre partnership of Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins teamed up again yesterday for media duties as they look…
