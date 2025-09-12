Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Women’s Rugby World Cup: France v Ireland
5 hours ago
Preview

The second day of knockout matches at the Women's Rugby World Cup features two all-Six Nations duels, and first up…
17 hours ago
Watch

We Know It’s Do Or Die – Fiona Tuite On The Quarter Final

Fiona Tuite is raring to go for Sunday's quarter final clash with France in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025…
Fiona Tuite scores her sides fourth try of the match 24/8/2025
#greenwave 12th Sep 2025
News

Opta Facts: Women’s Rugby World Cup – France v Ireland

Familiar opponents France stand between Ireland and a prized place in the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals, as the teams…
11th Sep 2025
Watch

We’ve Treated Every Game As A Knockout – Dalton & Higgins On The Quarter Final

The Ireland centre partnership of Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins teamed up again yesterday for media duties as they look…
Aoife Dalton with Eve Higgins 10/9/2025
10th Sep 2025
Watch

Ireland Squad Update With Gareth Steenson

The Ireland squad trained at the University of Exeter today as they prepare for their Quarter Final clash with France…
Gareth Steenson 6/8/2025
