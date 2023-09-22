Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Ireland
Related news

Bundee Aki celebrates after winning 23/9/2023
2 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Beat Springboks In Epic World Cup Clash

The World Number 1 against the World Champions and it lived up to the billing! In front of a raucous…
17 hours ago
Live Matches

Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Ireland Match Centre

The Ireland team to play South Africa in Pool B of Rugby World Cup 2023
17 hours ago
Preview

Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Ireland

The eyes of the rugby world will be on the Stade de France tonight as Ireland aim to take a…
Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Ireland
1 day ago
Watch

‘We Want To Deliver On What We Stand For As A Group’ – O’Connell

Paul O'Connell, Mack Hansen and Josh van der Flier were on media duty after the Captain's Run in Paris, as…
Paul O’Connell 22/9/2023
1 day ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run In Paris – South Africa Week

One last run out in Paris as Ireland prepare to face World Champions South Africa on Saturday night. The Ireland…
Jonathan Sexton 22/9/2023
