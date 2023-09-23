Ireland Beat Springboks In Epic World Cup Clash

The World Number 1 against the World Champions and it lived up to the billing! In front of a raucous Irish crowd in Stade de France, Ireland overcame South Africa by 13-8.

Ireland weathered a first half Springbok onslaught that pressured the scrum and the lineout. South Africa took the lead with a penalty but Ireland went in 3-7 at half time thanks to a Mack Hansen try Jonathan Sexton conversion.

Two more penalties followed in the second half to cancel out a South Africa try as both sides went hammer and tongs and end to end in a pulsating match.