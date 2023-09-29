Ireland Players Enjoy Drop Quartier Rugby Visit

The Ireland squad were put through their paces at a special community event on Friday afternoon as they visited Drop Quartier Rugby in Tours.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Iain Henderson, Hugo Keenan, David Kilcoyne, James Lowe and Josh van der Flier joined members of the Backroom team as they put the 10-15 year olds through their paces at a fun skills session.

The city of Tours has opened its arms to the Ireland squad over the course of the last few weeks and the players enjoyed meeting them and passing on some top tips to the enthusiastic schoolchildren from Alain and Jules-Verne primary schools as well as La Bruyère secondary school.

Guests included the Mayor and Deputy Mayors of Tours, the President of local club UST and the President of Tours Rugby.