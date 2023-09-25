Ireland supporters are known the world over, in every sport. and the fans who have travelled to France for the Rugby World Cup have taken that incredible support to another level. They have filled the stadiums in Bordeaux, Nantes and Paris with noise and colour and they have given the team an incredible energy.

Bundee Aki

“I am lost for words, these Irish fans are incredible. Honestly, I have never witnessed anything like this.”

Dan Sheehan

“It was like nothing else I’ve experienced. There must have been 80,000 Irish people there because everywhere I looked I either knew someone or you could hear them.”

Jonathan Sexton

“I’ve never ever seen a crowd like that. Someone said there were 30,000, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there were 60,000. They probably saved for four years to come here. We play for them and they gave us the edge tonight.”