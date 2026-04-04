#EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions: Play-Off Details, Ups & Downs
The Energia All-Ireland League’s regular season came to an exciting conclusion across all five Men’s Divisions today. The semi-final line-ups in Divisions 1A and 2C are now confirmed, along with the match-ups in the promotion/relegation play-offs.
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 18 Results Round-Up
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:
DIVISION 1A:
Semi-final fixtures: St. Mary’s College (1st) v Terenure College (4th), Lakelands Park; Clontarf (2nd) v Lansdowne (3rd), Castle Avenue – Saturday, April 18
Final: Aviva Stadium, Sunday, April 26
Relegated: Nenagh Ormond (automatic)
Promoted from Division 1B: Old Wesley
Promotion/relegation play-off semi-final fixtures: UCD (9th, Div 1A) v Garryowen (4th, Div 1B), UCD Bowl; Dublin University (2nd, Div 1B) v Instonians (3rd, Div 1B), College Park – Saturday, April 18
Division 1A clubs for next season: St. Mary’s College, Clontarf, Lansdowne, Terenure College, Cork Constitution, Young Munster, Old Belvedere, Ballynahinch, 1 from UCD/Dublin University/Instonians/Garryowen
DIVISION 1B:
Division 1B champions/Promoted: Old Wesley
Relegated: Queen’s University (automatic)
Promoted from Division 2A: MU Barnhall
Promotion/relegation play-off semi-final fixtures: UCC (9th, Div 1B) v Galway Corinthians (4th, Div 2A), the Mardyke; Shannon (2nd, Div 2A) v Dungannon (3rd, Div 2A), Thomond Park back pitch – Saturday, April 18
Division 1B clubs for next season: Nenagh Ormond, 3 from UCD/Dublin University/Instonians/Garryowen, Highfield, Blackrock College, City of Armagh, Naas, MU Barnhall, 1 from UCC/Shannon/Dungannon/Galway Corinthians
DIVISION 2A:
Division 2A champions/Promoted: MU Barnhall
Relegated: Banbridge (automatic)
Promoted from Division 2B: Galwegians
Promotion/relegation play-off semi-final fixtures: Old Crescent (9th, Div 2A) v Sligo (4th, Div 2B), Takumi Park; UL Bohemian (2nd, Div 2B) v Clogher Valley (3rd, Div 2B), UL 4G pitch – Saturday, April 18
Division 2A clubs for next season: Queen’s University, 3 from UCC/Shannon/Dungannon/Galway Corinthians, Wanderers, Cashel, Ballymena, Greystones, Galwegians, 1 from Old Crescent/UL Bohemian/Clogher Valley/Sligo
DIVISION 2B:
Division 2B champions/Promoted: Galwegians
Divisions 2B and 2C to be restructured into Divisions 2BN and 2BS for next season
To form the divisions, a notional line will be drawn between O’Connell Bridge in Dublin and Eyre Square, Galway. Clubs north of this line will participate in 2BN, while clubs south of this line will participate in 2BS.
The IRFU will ensure an even spread of clubs across both divisions should relegation/promotion affect the balance.
DIVISION 2C:
Semi-final fixtures: Clonmel (1st) v Dolphin (4th), Ard Gaoithe; Bective Rangers (2nd) v Thomond (3rd), Energia Park – Saturday, April 18
Relegated: Belfast Harlequins (automatic)
Promoted from All-Ireland Provincial League Championship: Enniskillen/Boyne (1 automatic)
Promotion/relegation play-off final: Malahide (9th, Div 2C) v All-Ireland Provincial League Championship runners-up (Enniskillen/Boyne), Estuary Road – Saturday, April 25
Clubs confirmed so far for Divisions 2BN & 2BS for 2026/27: Banbridge, Malone, Rainey, Buccaneers, Enniscorthy, Navan, Skerries, Clonmel, Bective Rangers, Thomond, Dolphin, Monkstown, Ballyclare, Midleton, Bruff
ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP:
All-Ireland Provincial League Championship final: Enniskillen (Ulster champions) v Boyne (Leinster champions), Palace Grounds, City of Armagh RFC, Saturday, April 11, kick-off 2.30pm