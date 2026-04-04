EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions: Play-Off Details, Ups & Downs

The Energia All-Ireland League’s regular season came to an exciting conclusion across all five Men’s Divisions today. The semi-final line-ups in Divisions 1A and 2C are now confirmed, along with the match-ups in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 18 Results Round-Up

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:

DIVISION 1A:

Final table

Semi-final fixtures: St. Mary’s College (1st) v Terenure College (4th), Lakelands Park; Clontarf (2nd) v Lansdowne (3rd), Castle Avenue – Saturday, April 18

Final: Aviva Stadium, Sunday, April 26

Relegated: Nenagh Ormond (automatic)

Promoted from Division 1B: Old Wesley

Promotion/relegation play-off semi-final fixtures: UCD (9th, Div 1A) v Garryowen (4th, Div 1B), UCD Bowl; Dublin University (2nd, Div 1B) v Instonians (3rd, Div 1B), College Park – Saturday, April 18

Division 1A clubs for next season: St. Mary’s College, Clontarf, Lansdowne, Terenure College, Cork Constitution, Young Munster, Old Belvedere, Ballynahinch, 1 from UCD/Dublin University/Instonians/Garryowen

DIVISION 1B:

Final table

Division 1B champions/Promoted: Old Wesley

Relegated: Queen’s University (automatic)

Promoted from Division 2A: MU Barnhall

Promotion/relegation play-off semi-final fixtures: UCC (9th, Div 1B) v Galway Corinthians (4th, Div 2A), the Mardyke; Shannon (2nd, Div 2A) v Dungannon (3rd, Div 2A), Thomond Park back pitch – Saturday, April 18

Division 1B clubs for next season: Nenagh Ormond, 3 from UCD/Dublin University/Instonians/Garryowen, Highfield, Blackrock College, City of Armagh, Naas, MU Barnhall, 1 from UCC/Shannon/Dungannon/Galway Corinthians

DIVISION 2A:

Final table

Division 2A champions/Promoted: MU Barnhall

Relegated: Banbridge (automatic)

Promoted from Division 2B: Galwegians

Promotion/relegation play-off semi-final fixtures: Old Crescent (9th, Div 2A) v Sligo (4th, Div 2B), Takumi Park; UL Bohemian (2nd, Div 2B) v Clogher Valley (3rd, Div 2B), UL 4G pitch – Saturday, April 18

Division 2A clubs for next season: Queen’s University, 3 from UCC/Shannon/Dungannon/Galway Corinthians, Wanderers, Cashel, Ballymena, Greystones, Galwegians, 1 from Old Crescent/UL Bohemian/Clogher Valley/Sligo

DIVISION 2B:

Final table

Division 2B champions/Promoted: Galwegians

Divisions 2B and 2C to be restructured into Divisions 2BN and 2BS for next season

To form the divisions, a notional line will be drawn between O’Connell Bridge in Dublin and Eyre Square, Galway. Clubs north of this line will participate in 2BN, while clubs south of this line will participate in 2BS.

The IRFU will ensure an even spread of clubs across both divisions should relegation/promotion affect the balance.

DIVISION 2C:

Final table

Semi-final fixtures: Clonmel (1st) v Dolphin (4th), Ard Gaoithe; Bective Rangers (2nd) v Thomond (3rd), Energia Park – Saturday, April 18

Relegated: Belfast Harlequins (automatic)

Promoted from All-Ireland Provincial League Championship: Enniskillen/Boyne (1 automatic)

Promotion/relegation play-off final: Malahide (9th, Div 2C) v All-Ireland Provincial League Championship runners-up (Enniskillen/Boyne), Estuary Road – Saturday, April 25

Clubs confirmed so far for Divisions 2BN & 2BS for 2026/27: Banbridge, Malone, Rainey, Buccaneers, Enniscorthy, Navan, Skerries, Clonmel, Bective Rangers, Thomond, Dolphin, Monkstown, Ballyclare, Midleton, Bruff

ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP:

Play-off results

All-Ireland Provincial League Championship final: Enniskillen (Ulster champions) v Boyne (Leinster champions), Palace Grounds, City of Armagh RFC, Saturday, April 11, kick-off 2.30pm