Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2026 Fixtures Confirmed

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations returns in 2026, putting the best nations and players in the northern hemisphere back on the main stage, ready to inspire fans and fellow players through the biggest annual event in international women’s rugby.

The action gets underway on the 11th April 2026, before five rounds of fixtures offer fans five days of back-to-back clashes in the form of four ‘Super Saturday’ formats, and the decisive Round Five set of fixtures moving to become a ‘Super Sunday’ on the 17th May.

The new approach to the schedule has been built to deliver the best possible fan experience for those attending fixtures, and through collaboration between unions and broadcasters to meet and optimise the audience of fans tuning in around the world.

Following the 2025 Rugby World Cup, and with interest for the women’s game anticipated to be at an all-time high, the opportunity in front of women’s rugby is huge, and as the biggest annual event in the women’s rugby calendar, the Guinness Women’s Six Nations is in pole position to drive momentum.

To fuel this, fixtures have already been confirmed to be hosted at certain national stadiums; Allianz Stadium will be the stage for England v Ireland in Round One, and a return to the scene of the Rugby World Cup Final. Scotland will take their Round Two clash against the Red Roses to Scottish Gas Murrayfield, looking to break the 18,900-attendance record, for a women’s sporting event in Scotland.

2026 will see the introduction of the new global rugby calendar, that has been shaped by the players, leagues, tournaments, unions, and teams, to align the international and domestic game. This means the players have certainty when it comes to playing opportunities, and fans have clarity on when and where they can enjoy seeing the best players in the game.

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations has had its own standalone window in the international rugby calendar since 2021 to give the Championship a dedicated moment to shine. As part of the new calendar being introduced in 2026, the Women’s Six Nations will change from starting one week after the conclusion of the Men’s Six Nations, to start three weeks later, further enhancing its ability to occupy its own space in the sporting landscape and engage the broadest possible audience.

The winner of each edition of the Six Nations often come down to a dramatic conclusion in Round Five, and in 2026, the action will move to become a ‘Super Sunday’ occasion. The Six Nations Unions, Federations and broadcasters identified the opportunity to engage the best possible audience in stadia and at home and worked together to offer three back-to-back fixtures on Sunday 17th May, in what is sure to be a blockbuster finale to next year’s Championship.