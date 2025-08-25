Energia Park Set For Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Finals Day

Energia Park will host the 2025 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship finals day this Saturday, 30 th August, and tickets are on sale now.

The third round of the Championship took place over the weekend and saw Munster and Leinster claim the top two places.

Table toppers Munster overcame Ulster 38-17 at Affidea Stadium. Saturday’s second game was in Dexcom Stadium, where defending champions Leinster secured second spot thanks to a 17-12 victory over Connacht.

Unbeaten Munster will be looking to carry that winning momentum into next weekend’s title decider while Leinster aim to defend their crown in Energia Park.

The 3rd-4th place play-off between Connacht and Ulster will kick off at 2pm this Saturday, before the much-anticipated Championship final kicks off at 4.30pm.

Tickets for the double header are available to buy here, while there will be live coverage of both matches on TG4 Youtube channel.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – FINALS DAY:

Saturday, August 30 –

3RD-4TH PLACE PLAY-OFF:

CONNACHT v ULSTER, Energia Park, kick off 2pm