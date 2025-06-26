Connacht’s Academy Intake Confirmed For New Season

This year’s squad includes an intake of eight players into Year 1 of the programme, including forwards Bobby Power, David Walsh, and Mikey Yarr who are currently away with the Ireland Under-20 Men’s squad at the World Rugby U-20 Championship in Italy.

Coming through the Connacht pathway system to take their places in the Academy group are Galway duo Power (Galwegians RFC/The Jes) and Seán Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), along with Carrick-on-Shannon’s Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Sligo Grammar School).

Seán Walsh was crowned the Connacht Rugby Under-19 Men’s Player of the Year last month, with O’Connell, the province’s U-18 award winner in 2024, also nominated for the honour.

The pair were part of the Ireland U-19 squad that secured an impressive 33-24 win over France in La Roche-sur-Yon in April. Fellow Connacht Academy newcomer Daniel Ryan crossed for two early tries during that game.

Along with David Walsh, Yarr, and Ryan, two more players have joined the province in the form of Aaron O’Brien from St. Mary’s College, and Conor O’Shaughnessy, an Ireland U-19 international who scored 141 points for Blackrock College in the Energia All-Ireland League this past season.

Meanwhile, all four of Connacht’s Year 1 players from last year – Billy Bohan, Tomás Farthing, Max Flynn, and Éanna McCarthy – have moved up to Year 2.

McCarthy captained the Ireland U-20s during the recent U-20 Six Nations, and will lead the team again over the coming weeks in Italy. Galway Corinthians clubman Bohan was the U-20s’ starting loosehead prop for their last four matches.

Corinthians duo Farthing and Flynn have featured regularly for the club in the All-Ireland League, and have also gained experience, like others, with Connacht Eagles in the inaugural IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship.

This season’s four Year 3 representatives have all progressed from Year 2, minus Finn Treacy who signed a professional contract earlier in the summer on the back of his impressive form with five tries in eight senior appearances.

The Year 3 players are Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton, James Nicholson, and Matthew Victory.

2025/26 CONNACHT RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD:

YEAR 1:

Aaron O’Brien – Back Row

Diarmaid O’Connell – Back Rower

Conor O’Shaughnessy – Out-Half

Bobby Power – Back Rower

Daniel Ryan – Back-Three

David Walsh – Lock/Back Rower

Seán Walsh – Centre

Mikey Yarr – Hooker

YEAR 2:

Billy Bohan – Loosehead Prop

Tomás Farthing – Scrum Half

Max Flynn – Back Rower

Éanna McCarthy – Back Rower

YEAR 3:

Fiachna Barrett – Tighthead Prop

Seán Naughton – Out-Half

James Nicholson – Back-Three

Matthew Victory – Hooker