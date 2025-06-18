Five Ireland U-20 Players Join Munster Academy Squad

Munster Rugby has confirmed five new additions to their Academy squad ahead of the 2025/26 season. They are current Ireland Under-20 Men’s internationals Emmet Calvey, Conor Kennelly, Oisín Minogue, Eoghan Smyth , and Tom Wood .

As previously confirmed by the province, Fionn Gibbons, Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn, and Kieran Ryan have been promoted to the senior squad for the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Ben O’Connor will spend one more year in Munster’s Academy before moving up to the senior squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

After completing his third year in the Academy this season, prop Darragh McSweeney extends his time in the Academy after injury hampered his development.

As with previous seasons, there may be more additions to the province’s Academy squad throughout the upcoming season.

2025/26 MUNSTER RUGBY ACADEMY NEW RECRUITS:

Emmet Calvey

Position: Prop

Age: 20 (10/05/2005)

From Newmarket-on-Fergus in County Clare, Shannon RFC clubman Calvey is an Ireland Under-20 international who played schools rugby with Ardscoil Rís.

He made his Under-20 Six Nations debut for Ireland against Wales as an 18-year-old in February 2024, and also lined out in last summer’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa.

He played for a Munster Development team in 2023, and Munster ‘A’ in this past season’s IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship, but missed this year’s U-20 Six Nations campaign due to injury.

Conor Kennelly

Position: Lock

Age: 19 (02/12/2005)

Highfield RFC lock Kennelly is an Ireland Under-20 international and former Christian Brothers College student who started playing mini rugby at Cork Constitution FC.

He lined out with fellow Munster Academy player Michael Foy in back-to-back Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup finals with CBC in 2023 and 2024.

He featured for the Ireland Under-20s against Wales, France, and Italy during the 2025 U-20 Six Nations Championship.

Oisín Minogue

Position: Flanker

Age: 19 (13/10/2005)

Shannon RFC clubman Minogue is an Ireland Under-20 international who came up through the ranks at Ballina-Killaloe RFC and St. Munchin’s College.

He was a Munster Schools Junior Cup winner with St. Munchin’s in 2020 as they shared the title with CBC Cork.

The promising back rower played for the Ireland U-20s against England and Scotland in this year’s U-20 Six Nations. He is the son of former Ireland Women’s international Rosie Foley, and nephew of the late, great Anthony Foley.

Eoghan Smyth

Position: Centre

Age: 19 (06/07/2005)

Teenage centre Smyth is a Cork Constitution FC clubman who came up through the ranks at Midleton RFC and Midleton College.

He played in all five rounds of the 2025 Under-20 Six Nations Championship for Neil Doak’s Ireland U-20 side.

In his first year out of school this past season, he was playing in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League with Cork Constitution. He came on as a replacement during their final defeat to Clontarf.

Tom Wood

Position: Out-Half

Age: 19 (14/02/2006)

Wood, who only turned 19 in February, is a Garryowen FC clubman who came up through the ranks at Ballina-Killaloe RFC and St. Munchin’s College.

Despite still being eligible for the Ireland Under-19s this season, he made three appearances for the Ireland U-20s during their U-20 Six Nations campaign, and started against France and Italy.

He lined out for Munster ‘A’ in the IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship earlier this year. His older brother, Gordon, is also a Munster Academy member, and his father is former Ireland captain Keith Wood.

2025/26 MUNSTER RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD:

Year 3: George Hadden, Dylan Hicks, Darragh McSweeney, Ben O’Connor, Max Clein, Ronan Foxe

Year 2: Jake O’Riordan, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Michael Foy, Danny Sheahan, Seán Edogbo, Luke Murphy, Gordon Wood

Year 1: Emmet Calvey, Conor Kennelly, Oisin Minogue, Eoghan Smyth, Tom Wood