O’Connor To Progress To Munster Senior Deal In 2027

Munster youngster Ben O’Connor has signed a new contract that will see him continue as an Academy player with the province next season, before moving up to the senior squad on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old full-back has signed a development contract for the 2026/27 season, and will progress to a senior deal for the 2027/28 campaign.

A multi-talented sportsman, O’Connor has won two All-Ireland medals with the Cork hurlers – at minor level in 2021, and Under-20 level in 2023.

He flourished at PBC Cork and played a leading role when they won the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup two years ago.

He made his senior debut for Munster within months of joining the Academy, coming off the bench against the Dragons in November 2023, and did likewise against Bayonne a month later in his first Investec Champions Cup appearance.

O’Connor gained further experience with the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team last year, starting all five of their matches during their unbeaten Under-20 Six Nations run.

He was also part of the Ireland squad selected for last summer’s World Rugby U-20 Championship in South Africa, where he started in the back-three for every fixture.

He lined out for Emerging Ireland during their tour to South Africa in October, and has scored two tries in five appearances for Munster this season.

Five Munster Academy players have been confirmed so far to be moving up to the senior squad next season – Fionn Gibbons, Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn, and Kieran Ryan.

Meanwhile, ahead of the province’s mid-season fixture away to Leicester Tigers on Friday, Patrick Campbell has returned to training following a shoulder injury sustained back in September.