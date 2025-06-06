Leinster’s Snyman Selected As URC Players’ Player Of The Season

Leinster lock RG Snyman has been chosen as the BKT United Rugby Championship Players’ Player of the Season, with Zebre Parma’s Massimo Brunello honoured as the BKT Coach of the Season.

The prestigious Players’ Player of the Season award winner was decided by votes from the captains and vice-captains of all 16 URC teams, with all nominees required to have made a minimum of nine appearances.

The BKT Coach of the Season was voted for by the league’s head coaches, as the curtain came down on the URC Awards for the 2024/25 campaign.

Snyman’s ‘X factor’ has been lauded as a key reason for his award success. He has been a key figure for Leinster this year following his switch from their provincial rivals Munster over the summer.

The towering South African second row helped Leo Cullen’s men to top the URC table at the end the regular season, with his offload game in particular being pivotal to the province’s attack.

One fellow player applauded his ‘unique skill-set’, branding him a ‘very tough’ opponent. “A threat all over the park, strong in the set-piece, and has a unique skill-set which makes him very tough to play against,” was the verdict.

Previous winners of the award include Munster out-half Jack Crowley last season, Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan back in 2022/23, and DHL Stormers forward Evan Roos in 2021/22.

2024/25 BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP AWARD WINNERS:

Playmaker: Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets)

OFX Top Try Scorer: Harri Millard (Cardiff Rugby)

Tackle Machine: Ruben van Heerden (DHL Stormers)

Ironman: Cam Winnett (Cardiff Rugby)

Elite XV: Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Blair Murray (Scarlets); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Craig Casey (Munster Rugby); Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls).

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)

Innovation Award: Hollywoodbets Sharks

Try of the Season (powered by URC.tv): Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers)

South African Vodacom URC Player of the Season: Sacha Feinburg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

BKT Coach of the Season: Massimo Brunello (Zebre Parma)

Players’ Player of the Season: RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby)

URC Awards Hall Of Fame