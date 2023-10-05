Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Scotland In Paris

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad to face Scotland in Saturday’s final Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Paris (Kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time).

Following wins over Romania, Tonga and South Africa, Ireland conclude their Pool campaign against Gregor Townsend‘s side at Stade de France on Saturday night.

Peter O’Mahony is set to win his 100th cap for Ireland as he starts in the back row, with the 34-year-old in line to become just the 10th Irish player to reach the landmark.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe start in an unchanged Ireland back three, with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki continuing in the midfield. Captain Johnny Sexton partners Jamison Gibson-Park once again in the half-backs.

Up front, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong pack down either side of Dan Sheehan, with Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson named in the second row. O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris complete the starting XV.

The fit-again Jack Conan is in line for his first appearance of Rugby World Cup 2023 as he’s named on the replacements bench, joining forwards Ronan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham and James Ryan, while Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Stuart McCloskey provide the backline reinforcements.

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One in the Republic of Ireland and ITV1 in the United Kingdom.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(34)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(19)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(55)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(50)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(24)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain)(116)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(28)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(57)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(19)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(70)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(44)

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(77)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(99)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(55)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(34)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(24)

17. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)(54)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(34)

19. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(58)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(39)

21. Conor Murray Munster/Garryowen)(110)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(8)

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)(14).