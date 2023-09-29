‘We’re All Ready To Go’ – Easterby Squad Update
The Ireland squad are back in camp following a few days break after the win against South Africa. Simon Easterby gave a squad update inlcuding the news that all 33 players are back on the pitch.
“After a few days of recovery everybody is back, all thirty three were out there running around. Jack is back, Jack is back, he has a bit of work to get through but he’s in a great place. It was great to spend a bit of time with our families and everyone is in good spirits. Stu McCloskey has become a dad for the second time which is great.”