We Want A Performance We Can Be Proud Of – Gibson Park

Leinster and Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park was on media duty today at the Salle des Mariages in Tours. He spoke about the squad’s expectations for the match against Romania and how he is enjoying his first Rugby World Cup campaign.

Related News

Asked about training this week and the messages from the coaches, he said, “We’re building towards the weekend and trying to get a performance that we can be proud of. I think we’d all the same thing with regard to our warm ups, that they weren’t up to standard. There’s a lot that goes into that but yeah, it’s about a performance we can be proud of this weekend.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>