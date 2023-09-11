Bordeaux School Visit Wins More Fans For Ireland

Last Friday, on the eve of Ireland’s opening match at the Rugby World Cup, some of the squad paid a visit to Saint Médard Elementary school in Bordeaux. Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Finlay Bealham, Stuart McCloskey and Team Manager Mick Kearney visited the school to meet the boys and girls.

Speaking about the event, Kearney said, “It is absolutley fantastic, we got an unbelieveable welcome from the boys and girls and the excitement is extraordinary. The players really enjoy this kind of interaction as well. As we go through the World Cup we’ll try and get as many of these engagements as possible.”

