Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Spain
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Spain
4 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Spain

Linda Djougang's 50th appearance in the green jersey coincides with another big Rugby World Cup occasion for the Ireland Women…
#greenwave 14 hours ago
News

Opta Facts: Women’s Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Spain

Memories of their titanic tussle in 2023's WXV3 title decider have come flooding back this week, as Ireland and Spain…
Opta Facts: Women’s Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Spain
2 days ago
Watch

“Perform Well, Win The Game, Enjoy The Moment’ – Linda Djougang On Her 50th Cap

Linda Djougang made her Ireland debut on February 2019 against England, on Sunday she will win her 50th cap. She…
Linda Djougang 29/8/2025
2 days ago
Watch

‘Spain Have A Good Sevens Background And Pacy Players’ – McGann

Ireland wing Anna McGann on how she embraced an injury free run in pre-season, the competition in the squad, 'release…
Anna McGann 29/8/2025
2 days ago
In Pics

Ireland Squad Meet Fans At Open Training Session

The Ireland squad were delighted to welcome fans to their training base in Northampton on Thursday as they finalised their…
Fiona Tuite and Eimear Corri-Fallon with fans after training 28/8/2025
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics