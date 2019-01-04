Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
4 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Spain
Linda Djougang's 50th appearance in the green jersey coincides with another big Rugby World Cup occasion for the Ireland Women…
2 days ago
Watch
“Perform Well, Win The Game, Enjoy The Moment’ – Linda Djougang On Her 50th Cap
Linda Djougang made her Ireland debut on February 2019 against England, on Sunday she will win her 50th cap. She…
2 days ago
Watch
‘Spain Have A Good Sevens Background And Pacy Players’ – McGann
Ireland wing Anna McGann on how she embraced an injury free run in pre-season, the competition in the squad, 'release…
