Ireland Secure Bonus Point Win Against Spain

Ireland all but booked their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup Quarter Finals with a win against a never say die Spanish side in Northampton today. They away the result of New Zealand against Japan to be sure of the place.

Ireland started well with early scores from Dannah O’Brien (7′) and Aimee Leigh Costigan (18′) propelling them to a 12-0 lead but Spain fought their way back to level the match with scores from Claudia Perez Perez (23′), Marieta Roman Mallen (28′).

Skipper Sam Monaghan went off to be replaced by Brittany Hogan before Eve Higgins (35′) and Anna McGann (39′) struck within a four minute period to give Ireland a 24-12 lead at half-time with a try bonus in the bag.

Spain kicked off the second half with an early try from Claudia Pena Hidalgo (43′) to make it 24-17 before Grace Moore (46′) sliced through from a lineout to extend Ireland’s lead to 29-17 just three minutes later.

Moore (56′) notched up her second and Ireland’s sixth ten minutes later to push Ireland out to a 36-17 lead. Spain refused to buckle and secured their own try bonus thanks to Lourdes Alameda (60′) to make it 36-22 before McGann (70′) added another to Ireland’s tally which Enya Breen, on for O’Brien, converted.

Spain had a try chalked off by the TMO before having the last word with Cristina Blanco Herrera (81′) scoring to leave it 43-27 to Ireland.