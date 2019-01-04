Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Rugby World Cup Pool B: Ireland v Tonga
The Ireland Squad 2/9/2023
10 hours ago
Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Tonga Match Centre

10 hours ago
Rugby World Cup Pool B: Ireland v Tonga

Ireland take on Tonga in a Test match for only the third time, bringing back memories of their pool encounter…
Rugby World Cup Pool B: Ireland v Tonga
#TeamOfUs 19 hours ago
Kelleher Puts Injury Woes Behind Him To Make First World Cup Start

Packing down against a huge Tongan front row on Saturday, Ronan Kelleher is hoping to recapture the form that saw…
Kelleher Puts Injury Woes Behind Him To Make First World Cup Start
19 hours ago
Captain’s Run Media With Easterby, Keenan And Furlong

Simon Easterby, Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Furlong spoke to the media in Nantes after Captain's Run this afternoon. Asked about…
Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Furlong 15/9/2023
#TeamOfUs 20 hours ago
Sexton Braced For ‘Tough Game Against Top Class Opposition’

Jonathan Sexton says the return of the likes of Malakai Fekitoa and Vaea Fifita to play for the country of…
Sexton Braced For ‘Tough Game Against Top Class Opposition’
