Match Page - Scoreboard

Rugby World Cup Pool B: Ireland v Romania
Related news

5 hours ago
Preview

Having watched France produce some opening night fireworks, it is Ireland's turn to kick off their Rugby World Cup 2023…
16 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run In Bordeaux

The countdown to kick off continues as the players got their first look at the satdium in Bordeaux for Captain's…
Jonathan Sexton 8/9/2023
18 hours ago
Watch

Rugby World Cup Diary: Josh van der Flier

On the eve of Ireland's opening match of Rugby World Cup 2023 we sat down with Leinster and Ireland flanker…
Josh van der Flier 5/9/2023
19 hours ago
Live Matches

Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Romania

Keith Earls scores their second try 27/9/2015
2 days ago
Watch

Team Announcement Press Conference

Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton spoke to media today following the announcement of the Ireland team to play Romania on…
Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton 7/9/2023
