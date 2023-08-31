Touch Down In Tours

The Ireland squad have arrived in Tours, their base of operations, for the Rugby World Cup. The squad were greeted on arrival officials from the city.

Ireland will host an open training session in Tours on Saturday with 8,000 free tickets distributed by Rugby World Cup snapped up earlier this week. Later that day they will attend their official Welcome and Capping ceremony for Rugby World Cup 2023.

