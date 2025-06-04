Six Players Join Ulster Academy For 2025/26 Season

Ahead of next season, Ulster Rugby has confirmed their new entrants to help strengthen the ranks, with the Academy remaining focused on developing top talents for the future.

Three Academy players, Jack Murphy, Charlie Irvine, and Joe Hopes, have progressed to senior and Development contracts following the 2024/2025 campaign.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Ulster Rugby Academy Manager Gavin Hogg said: “We are very pleased to welcome six new entrants into our Academy for the upcoming season.

“All players have shown high potential in the early stages of their career, whether for their clubs, schools, or playing in the national or Ulster age-grade sides.

“We are looking forward to helping these guys continue their development, alongside our 12 players who are progressing onto their second and third years of the Academy.

“We have seen recently how important it is to be prepared for the top level of rugby, with a number of players – including Charlie Irvine, Wilhelm de Klerk, Jacob Boyd, and Jack Murphy – all playing for the senior team this past season.

“Our ultimate ambition is to bring these players through and make sure that they are ready to make an impact in an Ulster jersey.

“Under Richie Murphy, there is a strong alignment between the senior squad and Academy, which has really driven up the levels in training and competition for places for next season.”