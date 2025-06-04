Six Players Join Ulster Academy For 2025/26 Season
Three current Ireland Under-20 Men’s internationals, and three-times capped Leinster winger Aitzol Arenzana-King, are part of the Ulster Rugby Academy’s new intake for 2025/26.
Ahead of next season, Ulster Rugby has confirmed their new entrants to help strengthen the ranks, with the Academy remaining focused on developing top talents for the future.
Three Academy players, Jack Murphy, Charlie Irvine, and Joe Hopes, have progressed to senior and Development contracts following the 2024/2025 campaign.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Ulster Rugby Academy Manager Gavin Hogg said: “We are very pleased to welcome six new entrants into our Academy for the upcoming season.
“All players have shown high potential in the early stages of their career, whether for their clubs, schools, or playing in the national or Ulster age-grade sides.
“We are looking forward to helping these guys continue their development, alongside our 12 players who are progressing onto their second and third years of the Academy.
“We have seen recently how important it is to be prepared for the top level of rugby, with a number of players – including Charlie Irvine, Wilhelm de Klerk, Jacob Boyd, and Jack Murphy – all playing for the senior team this past season.
“Our ultimate ambition is to bring these players through and make sure that they are ready to make an impact in an Ulster jersey.
“Under Richie Murphy, there is a strong alignment between the senior squad and Academy, which has really driven up the levels in training and competition for places for next season.”
2025/26 ULSTER RUGBY ACADEMY NEW ENTRANTS:
Connor Magee (Hooker)
Magee joins the Academy as a graduate from Ulster Rugby’s NTS programme and is a past pupil of Banbridge Academy. Last season he gained valuable experience in with Banbridge in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A.
The 18-year-old has represented Ireland at age-grade level and was part of the recent Ireland Under-20 Men’s Six Nations squad. He is hoping to gain selection for the upcoming World Rugby U-20 Championship in Italy, before rejoining Ulster for pre-season training.
Tom McAllister (Prop)
McAllister, a past pupil at Ballyclare High School, enters the provincial Academy set-up after a strong club season with Ballynahinch. He played for Ireland in this year’s U-20 Men’s Six Nations, gaining valuable game-time at tighthead prop.
He has featured for Ulster ‘A’ in the inaugural IRFU 150 ‘A’ Men’s Interprovincial Championship, and is hoping to gain further experience at this summer’s World Rugby U-20 Championship.
Flynn Longstaff (Prop)
Longstaff joins the Academy after a strong season with Queen’s University Belfast in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B.
He is a former pupil at Campbell College Belfast where he predominantly played in the back row, making the transition to prop over the past few seasons. He has the ability to be physical and dominant in his ball-carrying and tackling.
Daniel Green (Out-Half)
Green joins the Academy as a graduate from Ulster’s NTS programme and has been most recently studying and playing at Queen’s University Belfast. He was identified through the IQ Rugby programme, where he previously played with Sale Sharks at U-18 level.
He recently played for Ireland in the U-20 Men’s Six Nations, despite being a year young for this season. The 19-year-old is hoping to return from a recent arm injury in time for the World Rugby U-20 Championship.
Josh Gibson (Winger/Full-Back)
Gibson is a former Danske Bank Ulster Schools Senior Cup winner with RBAI, and made the step up to senior rugby with Banbridge RFC this past season. He is an elusive back-three player with a strong kicking game.
The talented teenager was most recently selected for the Ireland Under-19s and played in both of their April matches against France, scoring in both games.
Aitzol Arenzana-King (Winger)
Arenzana-King joins Ulster from the Leinster Academy, with the aim of progressing into the senior squad. He was part of the Richie Murphy-coached Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam-winning team in 2022. He played alongside the likes of Scott Wilson, Lorcan McLoughlin, and Jude Postlethwaite.
The 22-year-old former Meath minor Gaelic footballer is a physical and athletic winger, who will no doubt continue to develop in Ulster’s Academy set-up.
2025/26 ULSTER RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD:
YEAR 1 –
Forwards:
Connor Magee (Hooker)
Tom McAllister (Prop)
Flynn Longstaff (Prop)
Backs:
Daniel Green (Out-Half)
Josh Gibson (Winger/Full-Back)
YEAR 2 –
Forwards:
Bryn Ward (Back Rower)
Former Ireland Under-20 international Ward has had a positive first year in the Academy and is developing well. He is a powerful presence in the back row, and a good ball carrier with a high work rate.
The 20-year-old’s season was disrupted with a knee injury sustained while playing for his club Ballynahinch. He has recovered and is looking to hit the ground running in pre-season, and put his hand up for selection in the season ahead.
James McKillop (Back Rower)
A hybrid forward who can cover the second row or the back row, McKillop has been playing well for Queen’s University in the Energia All-Ireland League, and is earmarked as a big talent for the future.
Backs:
Clark Logan (Scrum Half)
Logan has had a strong 2024/25 campaign, learning in his first year as an Ulster Academy player and gaining game-time for both Queen’s University and Ulster ‘A’ this past season.
The 19-year-old scrum half played a key role for the Ireland Under-20s during this year’s U-20 Six Nations, and will be aiming to play in this summer’s World Rugby U-20 Championship.
Sam Berman (Centre)
Like de Klerk, Berman joined Ulster Rugby last year after coming up through the Leinster pathway. He has been getting minutes playing for City of Armagh and the Ulster ‘A’ team. An injury curtailed his progress, but he will be aiming for a strong pre-season and to push on in 2025/26.
Jonny Scott (Centre)
A graduate of Ulster’s NTS programme, Scott has had an encouraging first year in the Academy, while playing club rugby with Banbridge.
He has been getting minutes playing for Ulster ‘A’, and a superb solo try against Connacht Eagles showed his athleticism, with an ability to break lines from midfield.
Wilhelm de Klerk (Centre)
‘Villie’ has had a very positive first year as an Academy player. Head coach Murphy has name-checked the former Ireland U-20 player as having impressed during training, and that led to his senior debut for Ulster against provincial rivals Connacht.
De Klerk also made an appearance against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in April, after an injury in the warm-up saw him called up. The trust in throwing the 20-year-old in against the table toppers shows the faith in his ability.
YEAR 3 –
Forwards:
Jacob Boyd (Prop)
Capable of playing on either side of the scrum, Boyd is a talented prop who impressed in training and for Ulster ‘A’ last season, earning his senior debut against Benetton in the BKT United Rugby Championship. He will be looking to push for further opportunities with a strong pre-season.
Henry Walker (Hooker)
A modern hooker with good power, speed, and agility, Walker has shown plenty of promise in the early stages of his career after being identified through the IQ Rugby programme.
He was a regular starter for the Ireland U-20s in this year’s U-20 Six Nations, captaining the team against Italy. He has also been getting game-time with Queen’s University in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B.
Josh Stevens (Back Rower)
Stevens is a physical forward who has been getting vital experience with Queen’s University in the All-Ireland League’s second tier. The 20-year-old has been pressing for minutes with Ulster ‘A’, and will be looking to get a strong pre-season under his belt.
Tom Brigg (Back Rower)
A former Blackrock College captain at schools level, Brigg has been developing well over the past two seasons. He is a tenacious and physical number 8, and put in some impressive performances for Queen’s University during the 2024/25 campaign.
Backs:
Ethan Graham (Winger/Full-Back)
A fast back, who is comfortable playing on either the wing or at full-back, Graham is a strong attacking threat and a good finisher. He plays his club rugby with Division 1A outfit Ballynahinch, and has been getting game-time with Ulster ‘A’.
The 21-year-old’s dramatic late try against Connacht Eagles was a match-winning moment, and it clinched an away Interprovincial Championship victory for Ulster ‘A’.
Lukas Kenny (Winger)
A strong and athletic winger, Kenny has been working hard on his game over the past season and continues to develop well. The 20-year-old has been getting consistent game-time with Queen’s and Ulster ‘A’ over this past season, and will be aiming to impress in pre-season.
