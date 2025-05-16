Ireland Women’s U20 Squad Named For Second Canada Match

Ireland Women’s U20, sponsored by PwC, will play their second uncapped training match against Canada at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Saturday afternoon, kick off 1pm.

The squad for tomorrow’s game includes Ireland 7s players Lucia Linn, Amy Larn, Robyn O’Connor, and Hannah Clarke, who all starred on the HSBC SVNS circuit this year.

Also named in the squad is prop Sarah Delaney, who has three senior Ireland caps, as well as members of this season’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations Squad such as Beth Buttimer, Alma Atagamen, Jane Neill, Caitriona Finn and Sophie Barrett.

Canada won the opening game of the training series with a 17-26 win last Saturday.

The matches serve as preparation for the Six Nations Summer Series which takes place in July and each squad can include up to five U23 players.

Ireland U20 Women’s Team (v Canada U20 Women, IRFU HPC, Saturday, May 17, 1pm)

15. Niamh Gallagher (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)

14. Amy Larn (Athy RFC/Leinster)

13. Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

12. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

11. Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

10. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

1. Ella Burns (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

3. Lily Morris (Ballincollig/Munster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

6. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union/Connacht)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

17. Tara O’Neill (Cooke/Ulster)

18. Roisín Maher (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Emer Sweetman (MU Barnhall/Leinster)

20. Clara Dunne (Wicklow/Leinster)

21. Hannah Scanlon (Railway Union/Leinster)

22. Carla Cloney (Tullow/Leinster)

23. Aoife Corcoran (MU Barnhall/Leinster)

24. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

25. Meabh Clenaghan (Cooke/Ulster)

26. Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

27. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College/Leinster)

28. Grainne Burke (Ennis/Munster)

29. Sophie Barrett (Railway Union/Ulster)