Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Results Round-Up

UCC relegated City of Armagh from Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A with a hard-fought semi-final success at the Palace Grounds, while today’s other seven promotion/relegation play-offs all resulted in home wins.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – PLAY-OFFS:

Saturday, April 19 –

DIVISION 1A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

CITY OF ARMAGH 10 UCC 17, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Try: James McCormick; Con: Rocky Olsen; Pen: Rocky Olsen

UCC: Tries: Daniel Squires, Gene O’Leary Kareem; Cons: Daniel Squires 2; Pen: Daniel Squires

HT: City of Armagh 7 UCC 14

CITY OF ARMAGH: Rocky Olsen; Shea O’Brien, Michael Burnett, Ross Taylor, Sam Cunningham; Evin Crummie, James Hazelton; Niall Carville, James McCormick, Griffin Phillipson, Connor Neary, Josh McKinley, John Glasgow, Nigel Simpson (capt), Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Finn Fehnert, Philip Fletcher, Dylan Poyntz, James Anderson, Sam Glasgow, Josh Watterson, Josh Cunningham, Luke McCall.

UCC: Ben O’Connor; Sean Condon, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Daniel Squires, Mark Hetherington; Darragh French, Andrew O’Mahony; Michael Cogan, Stephen O’Shaughnessy, Danny McCarthy, Sam O’Sullivan (capt), Conor Ryan, Sean Edogbo, Michael Foy, Peter Hyland.

Replacements: Luke McAuliffe, Gearoid O’Donovan, Rory Doody, Jason Aherne, Kamil Nowak, Jack Casey, Harry Murphy, David Cogan.

NENAGH ORMOND 25 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 17, New Ormond Park

Scorers: Nenagh Ormond: Tries: Conor McMahon, Mikey Doran, Willie Coffey; Cons: Conor McMahon 2; Pens: Conor McMahon 2

Blackrock College: Tries: Dave McCarthy, Matthew Dwan; Cons: Conor O’Shaughnessy 2; Pen: Conor O’Shaughnessy

HT: Nenagh Ormond 15 Blackrock College 17

NENAGH ORMOND: Josh Rowland; Davey Gleeson, Angus Blackmore, Willie Coffey, Conor McMahon; Ben Pope, Nicky Irwin; Mikey Doran, Dylan Murphy, Matthew Burke, Jake O’Kelly, Kevin O’Flaherty (capt), Joe Coffey, John Healy, John O’Flaherty.

Replacements: Ivan Struzia, Colm Skehan, John Brislane, Rob Buckley, Evan Murphy, Charlie O’Doherty, Derek Corcoran, Patrick Scully.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Brian Colclough; Ciarán Mangan, Matthew Dwan, Dave McCarthy, Barry Galvin; Conor O’Shaughnessy, Jack Ringrose; Paddy Moore, Liam McMahon, Joe Byrne, Roy Whelan (capt), Kaylam Tytherleigh, Tommy Butler, Dave Fortune, James Burke.

Replacements: Jack Mullany, Andrew Savage, Naoise Golden, Stephen Judge, Chris Rolland, Peter Quirke, Derry Moloney, Odhran Ring.

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 20 GREYSTONES 18, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Callum O’Reilly, Stephen Woods; Cons: Matty Lynch 2; Pens: Matty Lynch 2

Greystones: Tries: Reeve Satherley, Ferdia Kenny 2; Pen: David Baker

HT: Dublin University 10 Greystones 3

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Matty Lynch; James O’Sullivan, Harry Roche Nagle, Louis McDonough (capt), Callum O’Reilly; Hugh O’Kennedy, Oscar Cawley; Cole Kelly, Zach Baird, Arthur O’Rahilly, Tom Davidson, Stephen Woods, Max Dunne, Conall Henchy, Dylan Ryan.

Replacements: Jonny Hammond, Donie Grehan, Sami Sjoberg, Cuan Doyle, Spencer O’Connell, Paul McConkey, Max McCarthy, Kofi Barton-Byfield, Jack Kearney.

GREYSTONES: Conor Balmaine; Ferdia Kenny, Andrew Lynch, Matt O’Brien, Craig Kenny; David Baker, Ben Stephens; Shane Fikken, Rob Byrne, Conor Pearse, Eoin Marmion (capt), Reeve Satherley, Stephen Bourke, Conor McAleer, Danny Kenny.

Replacements: Freddie Happonen, Gerhard Zdunek, Jamie Mulhern, Ken Murphy, Killian Marmion, Dylan Henry, Michael Doyle, Gavin Rochford.

CASHEL 26 MU BARNHALL 14, Spafield

Scorers: Cashel: Tries: Alan Flannery, Joe Callery; Cons: Ben Twomey 2; Pens: Ben Twomey 4

MU Barnhall: Tries: Conor Duggan, Abdul Olaosebikan; Cons: Adam Chester 2

HT: Cashel 19 MU Barnhall 0

CASHEL: Ben Twomey; Paudie Leamy, Alan Flannery, Jamie Ryan, Marcel Strydom; Timothy Townsend, Josh Pickering; Cormac O’Donnell, David Upton, Adam Shirley, Fearghail O’Donoughue, Ed Kelly, Mikey Wilson (capt), Richard Moran, Joe Callery.

Replacements: Philly Ryan, Sean O’Connell, Noel Roche, Brendan Crosse, Richard Kingston, Liam Shine, Ryan O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Rowe, Marcello Frati.

MU BARNHALL: Conor Duggan; Sean Sexton, Nick Doggett, Darragh McCormack, Greg Edogun; Adam Chester, Rob Holt; Keith Farrell, Cathal Duff (capt), Darragh Bellanova, Dan Murphy, Ciaran Enright, Shane Stokes, Abdul Olaosebikan, Eoin Kelly.

Replacements: Josh Boyce-Donohoe, Jack Castles, Gearóid Quinn, Sean Walsh, Stephen Callinan, Luke Fogarty, Jack Hannon, Neil Byrne.

DIVISION 2A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

NAVAN 29 GALWEGIANS 19, Balreask Old

Scorers: Navan: Tries: Jordan Finney, Harry Watters 2, Shane Walshe; Cons: Harry Watters, Mark Farrell 2; Pen: Mark Farrell

Galwegians: Tries: Darragh Kennedy, Jack Winters 2; Cons: Ryan Roche 2

HT: Navan 17 Galwegians 12

NAVAN: Rory Gordon; Harry Watters, Sean McEntagart, Kyle Dixon, Shane Walshe; Evan Dixon (capt), Mark Farrell; Liam Carroll, Anthony Martinez, Jordan Finney, Eoghan Noonan, Conor Hand, Michael Brady, Ben McEntagart, Tom Ciot.

Replacements: Gary Faulkner, Leigh Jackson, Conor Ryan, Liam McAree, Jack Dixon, Tom Gavigan, Shane O’Connor, Cormac Horan.

GALWEGIANS: Darragh Kennedy; Eoghan Fahy, Rob Deacy, Cian Brady, Oisin McKey; Ryan Roche, Cameron Carruthers; Jack Winters (capt), Eoin Ferry, Guerschom Mukendi, Oisin Halpin, Rob Holian, Paddy Dolphin, Dylan Keane, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Ryan Smith, Kobi Joyce, Jack Quinn, Liam Angerman, Éanna McCarthy, Mark McHugh, James Deacy, Ben Donnelly.

DUNGANNON 23 CLOGHER VALLEY 22, Stevenson Park

Scorers: Dungannon: Tries: Adam Milligan, Toby Gribben; Cons: Ben McCaughey 2; Pens: Ben McCaughey 3

Clogher Valley: Tries: Taine Haire, Ewan Haire, Matthew Bothwell; Cons: David Maxwell 2; Pen: David Maxwell

HT: Dungannon 6 Clogher Valley 8

DUNGANNON: Andrew McGregor; Ben McCaughey, James Girvan, Kyle Gormley, Mervyn Brown; Peter Nelson, Toby Gribben; Matthew Stockdale, Ryan Abernethy, James Gamble, Cameron Steenson, Callum Johns, Stephen Todd, Billy Allen, Adam Milligan (capt).

Replacements: Sam Montgomery, Jacob Clarke, Lewis McCrabbe, Peter Nicholl, Alex Johnston, David Leyburn, Charlie Conroy, John Carroll.

CLOGHER VALLEY: Michael Bothwell; Ewan Haire, Paul Armstrong (capt), Luke Russell, Taine Haire; David Maxwell, Matthew Bothwell; Jamie Allen, Aaron Crawford, Neil Henderson, Joel Busby, Eugene McKenna, David Stinson, Aaron Dunwoody, Callum Smyton.

Replacements: Tommi Coulter, Kyle Cobane, Karl Bothwell, Michael Treanor, Jake Woods, Robbie Mills, David Sharkey, James Morrison.

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

SKERRIES 27 BALLYCLARE 10, Holmpatrick

Scorers: Skerries: Tries: Tim Deering 2, Darragh McEneaney, Peter O’Neill; Cons: Ronan Mulcahy 2; Pen: Ronan Mulcahy

Ballyclare: Try: Peter Gillespie; Con: Matthew McDowell; Pen: Matthew McDowell

HT: Skerries 15 Ballyclare 10

SKERRIES: Ronan Mulcahy; Tim Deering, Kevin McGrath, Mikey Sherlock, David Goodman; Paul O’Loghlen (capt), John Healy; Connor Haynes, Sam Deering, Evann Shelly, Rossa Gilbride, Cian McGuinness, Paddy Finn, Darragh McEneaney, Peter O’Neill.

Replacements: Johnny Sherwin, Ryan Kiernan, Jack McGregor, Barry Murphy, Ben McKiernan, Brian Walsh, Jack Litchfield, Eoghan Carron.

BALLYCLARE: Mark Jackson; Peter Gillespie, Joel McBride (capt), Matthew McDowell, Josh Cowan; Alex Darrah, James Creighton; Dean Jones, Matthew Coulter, Jack Black, Dave Gillespie, Grant Bartley, Josh Young, Aaron Playfair, Jack Gamble.

Replacements: Adam Barron, Ryan McNeill, Ricky Lutton, Luke Mcllwrath, James Spencer, Ross Patterson, Andrew Butler, Jacob Scarlett.

MIDLETON 18 DOLPHIN 17, Towns Park

Scorers: Midleton: Tries: Kyle Read, JB du Toit; Con: Conall Doyle; Pens: Conall Doyle 2

Dolphin: Tries: Brian O’Mahony, Dalton O’Shaughnessy, John Fitzgerald; Con: Jordan Soli

HT: Midleton 12 Dolphin 5

MIDLETON: Jack Colbert; Gary Downey, Richie Daly, Sam Tarleton, Younes Marboh; Conall Doyle, Kyle Read; Mark Corby, Ryan Lehane, Fionn O’Connell, Andrew Beyrooti, Denis Broderick, JB du Toit, Flor McCarthy, Idris Rqibi (capt).

Replacements: Evan Lordan Bailey, Steve Monaghan, Harry Jephson, Rob Hickey, Conor McCarthy, Josh Deady, Darragh Daly, Lee McSherry.

DOLPHIN: Jordan Soli; Karl Waterman, Scott Sexton, Craig O’Connell (capt), Darragh Buckley; Cameron O’Shaughnessy, Ryan Foley; David Byrne, Phillip Dowling, Dalton O’Shaughnessy, Brian O’Mahony, Richie Heaslip, Eoghan Sheehan, Conor Drummey, John Fitzgerald.

Replacements: Philip Elwood, Jack Fox, Finn Cowhig, Darragh O’Sullivan, James Vaughan, Dave O’Mahony, Sam Boyle, Daryl Foley.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.