Cooney To Leave Ulster At End Of Season

The 34-year-old joined Ulster from Connacht in the summer of 2017, and quickly became a fan favourite with his outstanding performances and match-winning goal-kicking contributions.

With over 1000 points scored, he has made an indelible impact at Ulster. He has featured in the BKT United Rugby Championship Dream Team five times, and was nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award in 2020.

Cooney has also received numerous accolades at the annual Ulster Rugby Awards over the last eight years, including the province’s Player of the Year award twice, and the Supporters’ Club Player of the Year honour on three occasions.

Commenting on the news of the Dubliner’s departure in a few months’ time, Ulster head coach Richie Murphy said: “Everybody at Ulster Rugby wishes John all the very best with his next adventure.

“John is a big personality in the team and we will miss having him in the building. He drives the highest standards of himself and those around him, and I know he will continue that for the remainder of the season.

“He has built up a special connection with the supporters here through his passion and commitment to the jersey, and he’ll always be warmly welcomed in his adopted province.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, stated: “When Ruan Pienaar left in the summer of 2017, there was a void that badly needed filled. Many understandably thought we would not find a suitable replacement, such was the impact that Ruan made on this province.

“While we were pushed other Irish profiles, it was John that we decided to go after. It is testament to him that he has turned out to be one of the most influential players in the modern era for Ulster Rugby.

“Aside from performing consistently at such a high level since he arrived, his durability, game-changing moments, kicking prowess, and impact he has made on the fans has been a joy to watch.

“On a personal level, he has more than repaid the faith we showed in him, and, with a French move always something he wanted to explore, we wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”

Speaking about his time at Kingspan Stadium, Cooney acknowledged: “First and foremost, I would like to thank the Ulster fans for their incredible support over the years and for accepting me as one of their own.

“Secondly, I’d like to thank Ulster Rugby for taking a punt on me and giving me the opportunity to represent this amazing province.

“Playing for Ulster has always been an absolute privilege for me, and I have never taken for granted how much this team means to so many people.

“There is no better feeling in the world than coming out to the fans singing ‘Stand up for the Ulstermen’. And I will always be an Ulsterman.”