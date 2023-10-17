Brace Appointed Assistant Referee For World Cup Semi Final

Ireland’s Andrew Brace has been appointed as Assistant Referee for the Rugby World Cup semi final between England and South Africa.

World Rugby has announced the Emirates Match Officials for the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-finals at Stade de France this weekend.

Angus Gardner (Australia) will referee Argentina v New Zealand in Saint-Denis on Friday, 20 October (21:00 CET). He will be joined by assistant referees Nic Berry (Australia) and Karl Dickson (England) with Ben Whitehouse (Wales) as Television Match Official.

Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) will take charge of England v South Africa in Saint-Denis on Saturday, 21 October (21:00 CET). He will be joined by assistant referees Andrew Brace (Ireland) and Paul Williams (New Zealand) and TMO Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand).

The selection is based on merit and the wider team will remains in contention for the Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final and final.

World Rugby can confirm that Jaco Peyper (South Africa) wasn’t considered, owing to a calf injury sustained during the Wales v Argentina quarter-final in Marseille.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “I would like to congratulate Angus and Ben, the assistant referees and TMOs on their selection for the semi-finals.

“The match official group as a whole have played a full and positive role in an exceptional Rugby World Cup, including a compelling set of quarter-finals.”

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Officials Manager Joël Jutge added: “Congratulations to all selected. This is a team effort, and the selection reflects the hard work of the group as a whole, and the encouragement and support they give each other.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Jaco Peyper, who has been ruled out through injury. He would have been in contention. We wish him a speedy recovery.”