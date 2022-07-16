Highlights & Reaction: Four Tries Fire Ireland Past All Blacks

Ireland created more history as they wrapped up their summer tour with an enthralling 32-22 victory in Wellington to clinch the Test series .

First half tries from Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw were augmented by two conversions and a penalty from captain Jonathan Sexton, giving the tourists a 22-3 half-time lead.

New Zealand enjoyed a purple patch in the second half. Three tries saw them come back within three points of the tourists, but Sexton converted what proved to be a match-winning 64th-minute try from replacement Rob Herring.

Speaking in the aftermath, head coach Andy Farrell said: “To come over here and to get a series win against New Zealand, that must be the hardest thing in world rugby to do, and these boys have achieved that.

“They knew they could do better, we left five tries out there in the first Test. We were better in the second Test, and we knew that we could be even better, and that showed in the first 40 (minutes today).

“But Test matches, especially against the world’s best, will test you. That’s what it’s all about. They came back like we knew they would do, but we stayed composed.

“Our maul was outstanding, our composure was outstanding, our defence at times was outstanding.”

Sexton, who kicked 12 points on the night as he became the second Irish player to pass the 1000-point mark, commented: “It’s a very special day, because we’re playing against the best in the world. To come down here and do it is very, very special.

“It means a lot now. I know in a year’s time when the Word Cup starts it won’t mean anything as we learned before.

“We’ll certainly enjoy tonight – and then maybe a couple of more days – and then we’ve got to keep improving. That’s what we have to learn from previous years, we have to keep improving.

“This group of boys, the management we’ve got, they’re a very special group, and I’m so proud to be a part of them.”