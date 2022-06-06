IMART 2022: Day One Recap

It was a stunning day of pure rugby as Day One of action in IMART 2022 brought 21 games to Musgrave Park in Cork.

IMART is the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament taking place in Musgrave Park from June 5 to 10.

West Court Jesters held court on the main pitch with a rousing 12-10 win over Bumble Bees RFC in Pool C. Bumble Bees have many friends in Ireland having played against Sundays Well Rebels in the first ever official game of mixed ability here in 2018.

Paul Colgan‘s try was a standout moment of the game while Martin Dullea led by captain’s example when he rifled a conversion over the bar to ensure the victory.

There was a #NothingLikeIt moment to savour when Ballincollig Trailblazers ran out on the main pitch to represent Ireland in the women’s competition. Urged on by a home crowd in full voice, they beat spanish side El Salvador 7-0.

In Men’s Pool D, Malone Tornadoes racked up one of the biggest scores of the day in beating Spain’s Industriales 31-10.

Sundays Well Rebels were the big draw on day one, bringing big crowds wherever they went. They opened their Pool E account in the first game of the day on the main pitch and duly delivered a 20-0 win over Surrey Chargers, before following that up with a 30-10 win against ImplaccAbili.

Banbridge Barbarians look more than competitive in Pool F. The Ulstermen went down 26-15 in their competition opener against Longlevens Griffins.

INTERNATIONAL MIXED ABILITY RUGBY TOURNAMENT CORK 2022

June 6th 2022 – Day 1 Results

Men’s Pool A

Sudamérica XV (ARG) 8 El Salvador (ESP) 0

Worcester (ENG) 12 Chivasso (ITA) 10

Chivasso (ITA) 20 El Salvador (ESP) 0

Worcester (ENG) 8 Sudamérica XV (ARG) 7

Pool A P W D L F A +/- Pts Sudamérica XV (ARG) 2 2 0 0 15 7 8 8 Worcester (ENG) 2 1 0 1 20 18 2 5 Chivasso (ITA) 2 1 0 1 30 12 18 4 El Salvador (ESP) 2 1 0 1 0 15 -15 1

Men’s Pool B

Llanelli Warriors (WAL) 26 Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) 10

Halifax Magpies (ENG) 15 Mara XV (ARG) 10

Llanelli Warriors (WAL) 38 Mara XV (ARG) 17

Halifax Magpies (ENG) 15 Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) 12

Men’s Pool B P W D L F A +/- Pts Llanelli Warriors (WAL) 2 2 0 0 64 27 37 8 Halifax Magpies (ENG) 2 2 0 0 30 22 8 8 Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) 2 0 0 2 22 41 -19 1 Mara XV (ARG) 2 0 0 2 27 53 -26 1

Men’s Pool C

West Cork Jesters (IRL) 12 Bumble Bees (ENG) 10

Oshawa Vikings (CAN) 20 Gaztedi (ESP) 5

West Cork Jesters (IRL) 10 Gaztedi (ESP) 0

Men’s Pool C P W D L F A +/- Pts Bumble Bees (ENG) 2 1 0 1 10 12 -2 5 Oshawa Vikings (CAN) 2 1 0 1 20 5 15 4 West Cork Jesters (IRL) 1 1 0 0 22 10 12 4 Gaztedi (ESP) 1 0 0 1 5 30 -25 0

Men’s Pool D

Malone Tornadoes (IRL) 31 Incluindas (ESP) 10

Pumpas (ARG) 19 Derby Bucks (ENG) 10

Men’s Pool D P W D L F A +/- Pts Malone Tornadoes (IRL) 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 4 Pumpas (ARG) 1 1 0 0 19 10 9 4 Derby Bucks (ENG) 1 0 0 1 10 19 -9 0 Induindas (ESP) 1 0 0 1 10 31 -21 0

Men’s Pool E

Sundays Well Rebels (IRL) 20 Surrey Chargers (ENG) 0

ImplaccAbili URC (ITA) 17 Hesselse Herten (BEL) 5

Surrey Chargers (ENG) 15 Hesselse Herten (BEL) 5

Sundays Well Rebels (IRL) 30 ImplaccAbili URC (ITA) 10

Men’s Pool E P W D L F A +/- Pts Sundays Well Rebels (IRL) 2 2 0 0 50 10 40 8 ImplaccAbili URC (ITA) 2 1 0 1 27 35 -8 4 Surrey Chargers (ENG) 2 1 0 1 15 25 -10 4 Hesselse Herten (BEL) 2 0 0 2 10 32 -22 0

Men’s Pool F

Swansea Gladiators (WAL) 38 URA Clan (ESP) 17

Longlevens Griffins (ENG) 26 Banbridge Barbarians (IRL) 15

Men’s Pool F P W D L F A +/- Pts Swansea Gladiators (WAL) 1 1 0 0 38 17 21 4 Longlevens Griffins (ENG) 1 1 0 0 26 15 11 4 Banbridge Barbarians (IRL) 1 0 0 1 15 26 -11 0 URA Clan (ESP) 1 0 0 1 17 38 -21 0

Women’s Competition

Ballincollig Trailblazers (IRL) 7 El Salvador (ESP) 0

Harlequeens Latina (WORLD) 25 UR Almeria/Incluindus 15

Women’s Comp P W D L F A +/- Pts Harlequeens Latina (WORLD) 1 1 0 0 25 15 10 4 Ballincollig Trailblazers (IRL) 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 4 El Salvador (ESP) 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 1 UR Almeria/Incluindus (ESP) 1 0 0 1 15 25 -10 0

June 7th 2022 – Day 2 Fixtures Men’s Pool A

14:30 – Worcester (ENG) v El Salvador (ESP), Dolphin Pitch

14:30 – Chivasso (ITA) v Sudamérica XV (ARG), Musgrave Park Pitch Men’s Pool B

14:30 – Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) v Mara XV (ARG), Sundays Well Pitch

16:00 – Llanelli Warriors (WAL) v Halifax Magpies (ENG), Dolphin Pitch Men’s Pool C

10:00 – Bumble Bees (ENG) v Oshawa Vikings (CAN), Dolphin Pitch

16:00 – Bumble Bees (ENG) v Gaztedi (ESP), Musgrave Park Pitch

16:00 – West Cork Jesters (IRL) v Oshawa Vikings (CAN), Sundays Well Pitch Men’s Pool D

10:00 – Pumpas XV (ARG) v Malone Tornadoes (IRL), Musgrave Park Pitch

10:00 – Derby Bucks (ENG) v Incluindus (ESP), Sundays Well Pitch

17:30 – Derby Bucks (ENG) v Malone Tornadoes (IRL), Dolphin Pitch

17:30 – Pumpas XV (ARG) v Incluindus (ESP), Musgrave Park Pitch