Ireland

News

6th June 2022 17:29

By Editor

IMART 2022: Day One Recap

2022 International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament World Cup, Musgrave Park, Cork 6/6/2022 Bumble Bees RFC vs West Cork Jesters West Cork Jesters captain Martin Dullea congratulates Bumble Bees RFC after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

It was a stunning day of pure rugby as Day One of action in IMART 2022 brought 21 games to Musgrave Park in Cork.

IMART is the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament taking place in Musgrave Park from June 5 to 10.

Click Here To Pre-Book Your Free Tickets

West Court Jesters held court on the main pitch with a rousing 12-10 win over Bumble Bees RFC in Pool C. Bumble Bees have many friends in Ireland having played against Sundays Well Rebels in the first ever official game of mixed ability here in 2018.

Paul Colgan‘s try was a standout moment of the game while Martin Dullea led by captain’s example when he rifled a conversion over the bar to ensure the victory.

There was a #NothingLikeIt moment to savour when Ballincollig Trailblazers ran out on the main pitch to represent Ireland in the women’s competition. Urged on by a home crowd in full voice, they beat spanish side El Salvador 7-0.

In Men’s Pool D, Malone Tornadoes racked up one of the biggest scores of the day in beating Spain’s Industriales 31-10.

Sundays Well Rebels were the big draw on day one, bringing big crowds wherever they went. They opened their Pool E account in the first game of the day on the main pitch and duly delivered a 20-0 win over Surrey Chargers, before following that up with a 30-10 win against ImplaccAbili.

Banbridge Barbarians look more than competitive in Pool F. The Ulstermen went down 26-15 in their competition opener against Longlevens Griffins.

INTERNATIONAL MIXED ABILITY RUGBY TOURNAMENT CORK 2022

June 6th 2022 – Day 1 Results

Men’s Pool A
Sudamérica XV (ARG) 8 El Salvador (ESP) 0
Worcester (ENG) 12 Chivasso (ITA) 10
Chivasso (ITA) 20 El Salvador (ESP) 0
Worcester (ENG) 8 Sudamérica XV (ARG) 7

Pool A P W D L F A +/- Pts
Sudamérica XV (ARG) 2 2 0 0 15 7 8 8
Worcester (ENG) 2 1 0 1 20 18 2 5
Chivasso (ITA) 2 1 0 1 30 12 18 4
El Salvador (ESP) 2 1 0 1 0 15 -15 1

Men’s Pool B
Llanelli Warriors (WAL) 26 Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) 10
Halifax Magpies (ENG) 15 Mara XV (ARG) 10
Llanelli Warriors (WAL)  38 Mara XV (ARG) 17
Halifax Magpies (ENG) 15 Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) 12 

Men’s Pool B P W D L F A +/- Pts
Llanelli Warriors (WAL) 2 2 0 0 64 27 37 8
Halifax Magpies (ENG) 2 2 0 0 30 22 8 8
Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) 2 0 0 2 22 41 -19 1
Mara XV (ARG) 2 0 0 2 27 53 -26 1

Men’s Pool C
West Cork Jesters (IRL) 12 Bumble Bees (ENG) 10
Oshawa Vikings (CAN) 20 Gaztedi (ESP) 5
West Cork Jesters (IRL) 10 Gaztedi (ESP) 0

Men’s Pool C P W D L F A +/- Pts
Bumble Bees (ENG) 2 1 0 1 10 12 -2 5
Oshawa Vikings (CAN) 2 1 0 1 20 5 15 4
West Cork Jesters (IRL) 1 1 0 0 22 10 12 4
Gaztedi (ESP) 1 0 0 1 5 30 -25 0

Men’s Pool D
Malone Tornadoes (IRL) 31 Incluindas (ESP) 10
Pumpas (ARG) 19 Derby Bucks (ENG) 10

Men’s Pool D P W D L F A +/- Pts
Malone Tornadoes (IRL) 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 4
Pumpas (ARG) 1 1 0 0 19 10 9 4
Derby Bucks (ENG) 1 0 0 1 10 19 -9 0
Induindas (ESP) 1 0 0 1 10 31 -21 0

Men’s Pool E
Sundays Well Rebels (IRL) 20 Surrey Chargers (ENG) 0
ImplaccAbili URC (ITA) 17 Hesselse Herten (BEL) 5
Surrey Chargers (ENG) 15 Hesselse Herten (BEL) 5
Sundays Well Rebels (IRL) 30 ImplaccAbili URC (ITA) 10

Men’s Pool E P W D L F A +/- Pts
Sundays Well Rebels (IRL) 2 2 0 0 50 10 40 8
ImplaccAbili URC (ITA) 2 1 0 1 27 35 -8 4
Surrey Chargers (ENG) 2 1 0 1 15 25 -10 4
Hesselse Herten (BEL) 2 0 0 2 10 32 -22 0

Men’s Pool F
Swansea Gladiators (WAL) 38 URA Clan (ESP) 17
Longlevens Griffins (ENG) 26 Banbridge Barbarians (IRL) 15

Men’s Pool F P W D L F A +/- Pts
Swansea Gladiators (WAL) 1 1 0 0 38 17 21 4
Longlevens Griffins (ENG) 1 1 0 0 26 15 11 4
Banbridge Barbarians (IRL) 1 0 0 1 15 26 -11 0
URA Clan (ESP) 1 0 0 1 17 38 -21 0

Women’s Competition
Ballincollig Trailblazers (IRL) 7 El Salvador (ESP) 0
Harlequeens Latina (WORLD) 25 UR Almeria/Incluindus 15

Women’s Comp P W D L F A +/- Pts
Harlequeens Latina (WORLD) 1 1 0 0 25 15 10 4
Ballincollig Trailblazers (IRL) 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 4
El Salvador (ESP) 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 1
UR Almeria/Incluindus (ESP) 1 0 0 1 15 25 -10 0

 

INTERNATIONAL MIXED ABILITY RUGBY TOURNAMENT CORK 2022

June 7th 2022 – Day 2 Fixtures

Men’s Pool A
14:30 – Worcester (ENG) v El Salvador (ESP), Dolphin Pitch
14:30 – Chivasso (ITA) v Sudamérica XV (ARG), Musgrave Park Pitch

Men’s Pool B
14:30 – Edinburgh Rugby (SCO) v Mara XV (ARG), Sundays Well Pitch
16:00 – Llanelli Warriors (WAL) v Halifax Magpies (ENG), Dolphin Pitch

Men’s Pool C
10:00 – Bumble Bees (ENG) v Oshawa Vikings (CAN), Dolphin Pitch
16:00 – Bumble Bees (ENG) v Gaztedi (ESP), Musgrave Park Pitch
16:00 – West Cork Jesters (IRL) v Oshawa Vikings (CAN), Sundays Well Pitch

Men’s Pool D
10:00 – Pumpas XV (ARG) v Malone Tornadoes (IRL), Musgrave Park Pitch
10:00 – Derby Bucks (ENG) v Incluindus (ESP), Sundays Well Pitch
17:30 – Derby Bucks (ENG) v Malone Tornadoes (IRL), Dolphin Pitch
17:30 – Pumpas XV (ARG) v Incluindus (ESP), Musgrave Park Pitch

Men’s Pool E
11:30 – Surrey Chargers (ENG) v ImplaccAbili URC (ITA), Sundays Well Pitch
13:00 – Sundays Well Rebels (IRL) v Hesselse Herten (BEL), Sundays Well Pitch

Men’s Pool F
11:30 – URA Clan (ESP) v Banbridge Barbarians (IRL), Dolphin Pitch
11:30 – Swansea Gladiators (WAL) v Longlevens Griffins (ENG), Musgrave Park Pitch
17:30 – URA Clan (ESP) v Longlevens Griffins (ENG), Sundays Well Pitch
19:00 – Swansea Gladiators (WAL) v Banbridge Barbarians (IRL), Musgrave Park Pitch

Women’s Competition
13:00 – Ballincollig Trailblazers (IRL) v Harlequeens Latina (WORLD), Dolphin Pitch
13:00 – El Salvador (ESP) v UR Almeria/Incluindus (ESP), Musgrave Park Pitch
19:00 – Ballincollig Trailblazers (IRL) v UR Almeria / Incluindus (ESP), Dolphin Pitch
19:00 –  El Salvador (ESP) v Harlequeens Latina (WORLD), Sundays Well Pitch