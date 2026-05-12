Munster Board Announces Independent Governance And Organisational Review

The Board of Munster Rugby has today confirmed that it has taken the decision to commission an Independent Governance and Organisational Review.

The purpose of the review is to assess the organisation’s governance, leadership, culture, and communications structures, and to provide recommendations back to the Board.

The review will be conducted by The Governance Company, an independent consultancy specialising in corporate governance, and will be led by David Duffy. The review will be overseen by an external independent Chair, who will be appointed in the coming days.

Chair of the Munster Rugby Board, Ger Malone, said: “The Board is fully committed to ensuring that Munster Rugby upholds the highest standards of governance across the organisation. Commissioning this independent review is an important part of that commitment.

“We are determined to ensure that our governance and organisational arrangements support clear, robust, and accountable decision-making.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan commented: “It is clear that the past number of weeks have been difficult for staff, players, coaches, supporters, and everyone who cares about Munster Rugby.

“We recognise the impact that recent events and decisions have had on our stakeholders. This independent review is an important step in ensuring we can learn from past events and strengthen how we can positively operate going forward.

“We look forward to working fully with The Governance Company and independent Chair to support an effective review process. The primary and clear objective of this important exercise is the overall wellbeing of Munster Rugby.”