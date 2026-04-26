Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For The #EnergiaAIL Finals

The Energia All-Ireland League finals day will be a fun-packed, colourful celebration of the best of club rugby at the Aviva Stadium today. Here is all you need to know to enjoy the much-anticipated double header.

Women’s Division Final

UL Bohemian RFC v Blackrock College RFC, 1.30pm

Reigning champions UL Bohemian are aiming for their third title on the trot, while Blackrock College will push them all the way as they play at Irish Rugby HQ for the first time.

Match Preview: #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final Preview: UL Bohemian v Blackrock College

Men’s Division 1A Final

St. Mary’s College RFC v Clontarf FC, 4pm

St. Mary’s College topped the table this season and will be hoping to repeat their round 1 and round 18 wins over Clontarf, while the north Dubliners, who also won the Energia Bateman Cup in December, are aiming for back-to-back league titles.

Match Preview: #EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A Final Preview: St. Mary’s College v Clontarf

Key Times

General Gates Open: 12.30pm

Gate C – West Stand, Gate Q for South Stand, Gate O for East Stand and Gate A for Accessibility Seating

Women’s Division Final Kick-Off: 1.30pm

Men’s Division 1A Final Kick-Off: 4pm

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the Luas, and by bike.

Ticketing

We use SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Quilter Nations Series games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket

Sign into your IRFU Ticketmaster Account – https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/

Go to My Events and select your event

Add your ticket(s) to your phone’s digital wallet. Tap to enter is available with Apple Wallet & Google Pay. Note, barcodes will not be visible once the ticket(s) is added to your Apple Wallet

On match day, to access the stadium simply scan your ticket by holding the back of your smartphone near the NFC reader at the turnstile or scan the rotating barcode (if you have accessed your ticket via Account Manager) at the scanner. It really is that simple!

If you are unable to ‘Add to Wallet’ or your pass is disabled, don’t worry, you can still scan the rotating/animated barcode within your IRFU Account Manager at the venue, but please remember, screenshots will not get you in. Should you require assistance with your seat transfers or ticket(s), please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/digitaltickets

Bag Check Policy

Aviva Stadium implement a bag check policy for all attendees. We kindly ask that you allow extra time for this check upon arrival to ensure you do not miss the kick-off. Please note that no bags larger than A4 size will be permitted into the stadium, and bags that are A4 size or smaller may be searched.

A bag drop facility is available at the Sandymount Hotel for bags larger than A4 size, and patrons will be directed to this as required. Allow extra time for bag checks to ensure a smooth entry process.