Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There is plenty of action across all divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend with the final round of regular season games in the Women’s Division, the penultimate in the Men’s and the start or the qualifying league play offs where Enniskillen have both their Women’s and Men’s teams in action.

This weekend also marks another Respect Our Game weekend as we celebrate our clubs and communities.

Here’s your club fixtures at a glance.

Women’s Division

The Top 4 play each other in the final round of the regular season and there’s still the matter of a home semi-final at stage. UL Bohemian (1), who finally lost a game last Saturday, are at home to Blackrock (2) with just five points between them. Railway Union (3), who beat Bohs, aare a further five points back as they host Old Belvedere (4). Eyes on the prize this weekend!

Men’s Division 1A

Clontarf (1) and St. Mary’s (2) have booked their semi-final places but the chasing pack includes Lansdowne (3) on 51 points, Terenure (4) on 48 points and Cork Con (5) on 48 points. The ‘Nure v Con game is probably the most significant game in that regard.

Division 1B

There’s not much to separate Old Wesley (1) and Dublin University (2) in Division 1B – a point in the table and 6 in points difference. Energia Park will be buzzing for Wesley’s clash with Naas (8) while College Park hosts Trinity’s match against City of Armagh (5). Any slip now could prove costly.

Division 2A

MU Barnhall (1) lost their unbeaten status last weekend but with promotion in the bag their trip to Shannon (2) is of more relevance to the home side who are tied on points with Dungannon (3). The Stevenson Park outfit are on the road to Corinthians (5) who are just five points behind them.

Division 2B

Galwegians (1) also lost their unbeaten run last Saturday but they also have the Divisional title won as they head to Rainey (5). Clogher Valley (2) travel to Malone (6) while UL Bohs (3), who are four points behind the Ulster side, travel to Skerries (9).

Division 2C

A provincial derby could go a long way to deciding the final placings in 2C this weekend as Clonmel (1) are at home to Dolphin (4). Meanwhile Bective (2) travel to Midleton (8).

Women’s Qualifying Playoffs

The four provincial champions kick off their promotion challenge this weekend. All-Ireland Junior Cup champions MU Barnhall are at home to Shannon while Enniskillen host Tuam.

Men’s Qualifying Playoffs

In the Men’s qualifying Boyne are at home to Kilfeacle while Enniskillen aim to make it a club double as they host Creggs.