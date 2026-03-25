Respect Our Game Weekend – Celebrating Our Clubs and Communities

Clubs across the country are being encouraged to get behind the upcoming Respect Our Game Weekend – Respect Our Club/Community Weekend , taking place this weekend, March 28th–29th.

Building on the success of previous Respect Our Game weekends, this initiative continues to highlight the importance of creating a positive, inclusive, and supportive environment for everyone involved in rugby. From players and coaches to referees, volunteers, and supporters, the campaign reinforces the shared responsibility to uphold the core values of the game.

Earlier Respect Our Game weekends have seen fantastic engagement from provinces and clubs, with teams embracing the message through matchday activities, social media, and community outreach. These efforts have played a key role in promoting respect, discipline, and enjoyment at all levels of the sport.

This weekend now shifts the focus to Respect Our Club and Community, celebrating the vital role clubs play at the heart of local life. It’s an opportunity to recognise the dedication of volunteers, the commitment of players, and the support of families and fans who make rugby thrive.

Clubs are encouraged to mark the weekend in their own way, whether through pre-match messages, club events, on social media, or simply by reinforcing a culture of respect on and off the pitch.

By getting involved, clubs can help ensure that rugby continues to be a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all.