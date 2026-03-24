Late Worth Kick Sees Ireland U-18 Clubs & Schools Team Emerge Triumphant

Replacement Ollie Worth’s well-struck penalty, inside the final minute, saw the Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools team (sponsored by PwC) earn a satisfying 34-33 victory over Scotland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium.

UNCAPPED UNDER-18 MEN’S INTERNATIONAL MATCH:

Sunday, March 22 –

SCOTLAND UNDER-18s 33 IRELAND UNDER-18 CLUBS & SCHOOLS 34, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Scorers: Scotland U-18s: Tries: Alexander Sneddon 2, Ruaridh Law, William Geary, Penalty try; Cons: Finlay Anderson 2, Penalty try con, Lochlan Glackin

Ireland U-18 Clubs & Schools: Tries: Tommy Smyth 2, Ruben Flynn, Jack Power; Cons: Harrison McMahon 2, Ollie Worth 2; Pens: Ollie Worth 2

HT: Scotland Under-18s 26 Ireland U-18 Clubs & Schools 14

Trailing 26-14 at half-time, this mix of clubs and schools players from across the provinces and the IQ Rugby programme produced an impressive reaction to make it two wins out of two for Ireland’s U-18 Men’s teams at the weekend.

Johne Murphy’s young side were fast starters on the Hive’s artificial surface, as Tommy Smyth touched down inside the opening two minutes, and captain Ruben Flynn, the Galway Corinthians back rower, added a second early try.

However, Scotland, who are preparing for the upcoming Under-18 Six Nations Festival, put away a series of chances to lead by 12 points at the interval. Alexander Sneddon, Ruaridh Law, and William Geary all crossed, with a late penalty try seeing Calum Tutty sin-binned.

Worth landed his first penalty, shortly after his introduction, and converted Smyth’s second try of the day, only for Sneddon to grab a double of his own. However, at 33-24 in front, that proved to be Scotland’s final score with 25 minutes remaining.

Ireland made sure they finished as the stronger outfit, replacement prop Jack Power piling over for a crucial 62nd-minute try, before Worth, having slid a drop goal wide, was bang on target with his decisive penalty from over 40 metres out.

Despite their limited preparation time, there was an early incisiveness to the Irish attack. Neat handling had Joshua Grant flooding through into Scotland’s 22, before Harrison McMahon ran hard to expose a defensive gap and offload back inside for Smyth to score behind the posts.

Back row prospect Adam Brennan, identified through the IQ Rugby pathway, carried strongly straight from the restart. Scotland soon gained a foothold with some territory, but a choke tackle, involving locks Archie Graham and Phil Lynch, along with Flynn, resulted in turnover ball.

Ireland increased their lead from seven to 14 points on the 10-minute mark. Smyth’s tap penalty ignited the attack, and with Scotland infringing again, openside Flynn was able to burrow over from close range after an initial maul effort. McMahon tagged on a crisp conversion.

Midway through the first half, Scotland hit back with their opening try. They won the breakdown battle, setting up a maul opportunity in the right corner, and then their backs capitalised on some space to the left of the posts, as Finlay Anderson sent Sneddon over and converted.

Graham’s well-won penalty at the breakdown had Ireland pressing for a third try in response. A bustling carry from Dylan Jenkins took them to within three metres out, however full-back Sneddon was able to cover across to deal with Smyth’s cross-field kick.

Next it was Scotland’s turn to get on the front foot and they showed a clinical edge to release Law for the right corner, 25 minutes in. Some deft hands across the line saw Angus Robson and Sneddon combine to set up a pacy finish from the winger, closing the gap to 14-12.

Connor Patton’s pass just went off Brian A McCulloch’s fingertips, inside the Scottish 22, as the visitors attempted to answer back swiftly. Instead, Scottish out-half Robson’s well-struck 50:22 kick allowed his side to build for the lead score on the half-hour mark.

Rowan Walsh was not held in a tackle, regaining his feet inside the Irish 22 to make over 15 metres. James Roberts almost scored from Coel Pettet’s quickly-taken penalty, but fellow front rower Geary used a quick recycle to ground the ball successfully. Anderson converted for a five-point advantage.

Scotland had the bit between their teeth, and added to their tally just before the break. Their backs threatened, then the forwards capitalised on a close-in maul opportunity, an illegal collapse seeing referee Samuel Yates signal for a penalty try and send Dungarvan hooker Tutty to the bin.

Worth, a former Letterkenny RFC youth player, slotted over an early second-half penalty to leave nine points in it – 26-17. Ireland were getting into their rhythm once more with their phase-building, punching some holes through the carrying of centre Grant and prop Ryan Grant.

When RBAI winger Gray ran a kick back with interest, a further carry from Jenkins took play back to the edge of the Scottish 22. Cue scrum half Smyth, who dummied a pass and scooted around the corner of a ruck, and there was no catching him as he went straight in under the posts.

Following Worth’s conversion to make it a two-point game with Tutty back from the bin, there was frustration for Ireland as their lineout misfired and a maul chance was lost. Scotland made them pay with a pacy breakaway try.

Murray Waugh’s nifty break from deep and delayed pass put Sneddon dashing clear from Scotland’s 10-metre line, the Irish chasers unable to reel him in as he completed his brace behind the posts. Replacement Lochlan Glackin added the extras for a 33-24 scoreline.

Stung by that score, Ireland were soon back on the attack. Number 8 Brennan, a member of the RC Vannes Pôle Espoir Academy, made big yards with a tackle-breaking burst, leading to Smyth sniping for the try-line again. He was tackled just short before Gray was held up under the posts.

Nonetheless, with an increasing amount of territory, Murphy’s charges kept plugging away and probing for openings. Replacement Najim Jagana was unfortunate to knock on after being first to a spiralling up-and-under from Worth that had bounced up inside Scotland’s 22.

Ireland’s reward eventually came just after the hour mark. From a scrum free-kick, they attacked close to the Scottish line, and quick ball was fed to MU Barnhall prop Power who, with support from Michael Landers, proved unstoppable from five metres out. With Worth converting, only two points separated the teams.

With Ireland determined to overhaul the home side, Jagana did well to keep an attack going close to the right touchline, before Matthew McKenna and JJ Phillips dented the defence through the middle. Tireless skipper Flynn was held up, though, just to the right of the posts.

There was still time for Worth to be presented with a match-winning opportunity from the tee. Just a few phases later, Scotland were guilty of not rolling away, and the Clongowes Wood College out-half coolly split the posts from the hosts’ 10-metre line, just over 15 metres in from the left touchline.

Ireland made their tackles stick during the final few phases, keeping Scotland well away from their 22 with Omagh Accies’ Sam Harper, on at scrum half for the two-try Smyth, locking onto the ball to win a clinching penalty at the breakdown.

TIME LINE: 2 minutes – Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools try: Tommy Smyth – 0-5; conversion: Harrison McMahon – 0-7; 10 mins – Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools try: Ruben Flynn – 0-12; conversion: Harrison McMahon – 0-14; 17 mins – Scotland Under-18s try: Alexander Sneddon – 5-14; conversion: Finlay Anderson – 7-14; 25 mins – Scotland Under-18s try: Ruaridh Law – 12-14; conversion: missd by Finlay Anderson – 12-14; 30 mins – Scotland Under-18s try: William Geary – 17-14; conversion: Finlay Anderson – 19-14; 35 mins – Scotland Under-18s penalty try & conversion – 26-14; Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools yellow card: Calum Tutty; Half-time – Scotland Under-18s 26 Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools 14; 37 mins – Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools penalty: Ollie Worth – 26-17; 42 mins – Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools try: Tommy Smyth – 26-22; conversion: Ollie Worth – 26-24; 45 mins – Scotland Under-18s try: Alexander Sneddon – 31-24; conversion: Lochlan Glackin – 33-24; 62 mins – Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools try: Jack Power – 33-29; conversion: Ollie Worth – 33-31; 70 mins – Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools penalty: Ollie Worth – 33-34; Full-time – Scotland Under-18s 33 Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools 34

SCOTLAND U-18: Alexander Sneddon (Stirling County RFC); Ruaridh Law (Dollar Academy), Charlie Robbie (Melrose RFC/Loretto School), Finlay Anderson (Strathallan School/Preston Lodge RFC), Rhuari Hill (Wellington College); Angus Robson (George Watson’s College), Coel Pettet (Dunbar RFC); William Geary (Cheltenham College), Jack Nesbitt (Sedbergh School), Zak Burgess (GHA RFC), James Dalrymple (Stewart’s Melville College), Oliver Richardson (George Watson’s College), Rory Baxter (GHA RFC), Angus Abel (Stewart’s Melville College), Rowan Walsh (Morrison’s Academy).

Replacements: James Roberts (Robert Gordon’s College), Samuel Johnson (Woodhouse Grove School), Michael Scarth (Glenalmond College), Archie Smellie (Peebles RFC), Cooper Simpson (Bishop Wand School), Joseph Whyte (Stirling County RFC), Olly McKenzie (Deeside RFC), Lochlan Glackin (Denstone College), Murray Waugh (Hutchesons Grammar School/Glasgow Hawks), George Williams (Bristol Bears), Samuela Lawaci (Merchiston Castle School), Bradley Bohmer (Ipswich School), Finlay Sharp (Kelvinside Academy), Callum Binnie (High School of Dundee/Perthshire RFC), Hamish Seggie (Gala RFC), Toby Haworth (Highland RFC).

IRELAND U-18 CLUBS & SCHOOLS: Johnny Martin (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby); Brian A McCulloch (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby), Connor Patton (Royal Belfast Academical Institution/Ulster Rugby), Joshua Grant (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby), Dylan Gray (Royal Belfast Academical Institution/Ulster Rugby); Harrison McMahon (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby), Tommy Smyth (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby); Dylan Jenkins (The Campion School/Saracens/IQ Rugby), Calum Tutty (St. Augustine’s College/Dungarvan RFC/Munster Rugby), Ryan Grant (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby), Archie Graham (Dalriada School/Ulster Rugby), Phil Lynch (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby), Cillian McElwee (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/Kilkenny RFC/Leinster Rugby), Ruben Flynn (Cistercian College Roscrea/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby) (capt), Adam Brennan (Rugby Club Vannes/IQ Rugby).

Replacements: Michael Landers (St. Munchin’s Colllege/Munster Rugby), Caden Smith (Glenstal Abbey School/Munster Rugby), Jack Power (Lucan Community College/MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster Rugby), JJ Phillips (Coláiste lognáid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby), Cian McClean (Royal Belfast Academical Institution/Ulster Rugby), Sam Harper (Omagh Academy/Omagh Accies RFC/Ulster Rugby), Ollie Worth (Clongowes Wood College/Ulster Rugby), Najim Jagana (Ardscoil Rís Limerick/Munster Rugby), Matthew McKenna (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby).

Referee: Samuel Yates (RFU)