Ulster Announce Two-Year Contract Extension For Izuchukwu

Ulster Rugby has confirmed that Cormac Izuchukwu has signed a new contract extension with the province until the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old from Offaly has become one of Ulster’s most exciting talents since making his debut back in 2021, and has been capped three times for the Ireland senior Men’s team.

At a towering 6ft 7in, Izuchukwu is a modern-day forward with the versatility to perform strongly in both the second row and back row positions.

His threat around the lineout and his ball-carrying abilities make him one of the most unique forwards in Irish Rugby.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Izuchukwu said: “I’m delighted to commit my future to Ulster Rugby for the next couple of years.

“I feel this team is showing a lot of progress and I’m buzzing to be a part of this team. I feel that I can kick on under the coaches here and continue my progression over the seasons ahead.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, stated: “This is a really important renewal for us. Cormac has shown so much of his unique potential over the past season or two, with his profile of physicality and power helping to make him one of the most exciting forwards in Irish Rugby.

“He has earned national team recognition due to his performances, and we believe he has a very exciting future in front of him for both Ulster and Ireland.”

Izuchukwu’s season has been injury-disrupted so far, with just three appearances for Ulster due to a foot injury. Illness kept him out of their BKT United Rugby Championship derby defeat to Leinster, but he is set to return for Saturday’s trip to Connacht.