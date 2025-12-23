O’Gara And Gilvarry The Ones To Catch In Division 1A Scoring Stakes

Midway through the regular season in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A , Mick O’Gara of St. Mary’s College is the leading scorer with 96 points, and Young Munster winger Hubert Gilvarry is the top try scorer after touching down nine times.

Although O’Gara and St. Mary’s were held scoreless by Lansdowne in round 9, the Bray man is 30 points clear of his closest challenger, Clontarf out-half Conor Kelly (66 points), with Old Belvedere’s David Wilkinson (64) and UCD youngster Paddy Clancy (60) completing the top four.

O’Gara’s scoring highlights include a dozen points against current leaders Clontarf in their season’s opener, 19 points against Old Belvedere, a crucial 17-point haul in their home win over Cork Constituion, and landing all seven conversions against Nenagh Ormond.

Kelly kicked two conversions in Clontarf’s Energia Bateman Cup-clinching victory over Ballynahinch to move into second place, while Wilkinson, Clancy, and Lansdowne’s James Tarrant scored 28 points between them in the last round of action before Christmas.

Young Munster’s Canadian international Shane O’Leary was the top individual scorer during the round, tallying up 17 points against Nenagh from seven conversions and a penalty.

Meanwhile, O’Leary’s fellow Cookie, Gilvarry, is out on his own at the top of the try-scoring charts. He has crossed the whitewash in six of his nine games to date, weighing in with a brace at Ballynahinch and a memorable hat-trick against Cork Con.

The nine-try winger is two tries ahead of his club-mate Shay McCarthy, Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan, who has been Division 1A’s top try scorer for the last four years, and Cork Constitution talisman Jack Kelleher (pictured below).

There are a clutch of wingers on six tries – Ballynahinch’s Ethan Graham, UCD newcomer Daniel Hurley, and Terenure College young gun Dan Martin – with Lansdowne duo Andy Marks and Bobby Sheehan part of a four-man group on five each.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 9:

POINTS –

96 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

66 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

64 – David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

60 – Paddy Clancy (UCD)

55 – James Tarrant (Lansdowne)

50 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

45 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster)

42 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

38 – Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution)

36 – Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond)

35 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster)

33 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

32 – Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College)

30 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Dan Martin (Terenure College)

26 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

25 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

20 – Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch)

17 – Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch)

16 – Kelvin Langan (Young Munster)

15 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Evan Moynihan (UCD), Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

14 – Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere)

13 – Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College)

12 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

10 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Dan Barron (UCD), Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Ben Brownlee (UCD), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Luke McCready (Young Munster), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), John McKee (Terenure College), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Thomas Quinn (UCD), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Max Russell (Terenure College), Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution)

7 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch)

6 – Daragh Gilbourne (UCD), Daragh O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere)

5 – Paul Allen (Young Munster), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), John Devine (Terenure College), James Dillon (Old Belvedere), Max Doyle (UCD), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Bailey Faloon (Young Munster), Darragh French (Cork Constitution), Sean French (Cork Constitution), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Davey Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond), Ajae Hanson (Young Munster), Fionn Higgins (Nenagh Ormond), Gerry Hill (Old Belvedere), Stephen Kennedy (St. Mary’s College), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), George Morris (Lansdowne), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), Sean O’Brien (Nenagh Ormond), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Mikey O’Reilly (UCD), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Conor O’Shaughnessy (Nenagh Ormond), Hugh O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD), John Poland (Young Munster), Ethan Reilly (Terenure College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), David Ryan (Clontarf), Kieran Ryan (Young Munster), Pa Ryan (Terenure College), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Patrick Scully (Nenagh Ormond), Alex Soroka (Clontarf), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alan Spicer (Clontarf), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Sam Warwick (Ballynahinch), Jim White (UCD), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

4 – Darragh French (Cork Constitution)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Aaron O’Neill (St. Mary’s College)

TRIES –

9 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster)

7 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster)

6 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Dan Martin (Terenure College)

5 – Aran Egan (Terenure College), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

4 – Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch)

3 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Evan Moynihan (UCD), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

2 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Dan Barron (UCD), Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch),Ben Brownlee (UCD), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Luke McCready (Young Munster), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), John McKee (Terenure College), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere), Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Thomas Quinn (UCD), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Max Russell (Terenure College), Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution)

1 – Paul Allen (Young Munster), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Paddy Clancy (UCD), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), John Devine (Terenure College), James Dillon (Old Belvedere), Max Doyle (UCD), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Bailey Faloon (Young Munster), Darragh French (Cork Constitution), Sean French (Cork Constitution), Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Davey Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond), Ajae Hanson (Young Munster), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution), Fionn Higgins (Nenagh Ormond), Gerry Hill (Old Belvedere), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Stephen Kennedy (St. Mary’s College), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch), Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), George Morris (Lansdowne), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), Sean O’Brien (Nenagh Ormond), Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Mikey O’Reilly (UCD), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Conor O’Shaughnessy (Nenagh Ormond), Hugh O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD), John Poland (Young Munster), Ethan Reilly (Terenure College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), David Ryan (Clontarf), Kieran Ryan (Young Munster), Pa Ryan (Terenure College), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Patrick Scully (Nenagh Ormond), Alex Soroka (Clontarf), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alan Spicer (Clontarf), James Tarrant (Lansdowne), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Sam Warwick (Ballynahinch), Jim White (UCD), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.