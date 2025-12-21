Fitzgerald Receives RTÉ Sport Hall Of Fame Honour

Ciarán Fitzgerald , Ireland’s Triple Crown-winning captain in 1982 and 1985, was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame during the annual RTÉ Sport Awards which were held on Saturday night.

The legendary hooker famously led his country to Triple Crown glory on two occasions and was also captain when they shared the 1983 Five Nations Championship title with France.

Hailing from Loughrea, County Galway, Fitzgerald played 25 times for Ireland and captained the British & Irish Lions on their 1983 tour to New Zealand. He also coached Ireland, most notably at the 1991 Rugby World Cup where they reached the last-eight.

The former Irish Army officer, more latterly a successful businessman, played at club and provincial level with UCG, St. Mary’s College, and Connacht. He is the fourth rugby recipient of the RTÉ honour after Jack Kyle (2011), Brian O’Driscoll (2014), and Anthony Foley (2016).

At the awards ceremony in RTÉ’s Studio 4, Fitzgerald was presented with his trophy by former team-mate Donal Lenihan, and received warm tributes from some familiar faces during a compilation video.

Lenihan, who soldiered alongside Fitzgerald for those two Triple Crown triumphs, said: “His quality as a player, I often think, was hidden by the fact that he was such an outstanding captain.

“You went out that door feeling 10 foot tall, that you were invincible. He always had the mentality that his job is to make somebody else look good. He was never one for the limelight.”

“When Ciarán spoke, players listened,” commented Ollie Campbell, who starred at out-half as the top points scorer during the 1982 Five Nations. “I think he taught us how to win. The sort of man that you would follow anywhere.”

Michael Kiernan, the drop goal hero against England in 1985, reflected: “He gave an impression of calmness and I think that fed through the team. He was never found wanting when times got tough. He was very direct and very clear in his messaging.”

Asked about the two Triple Crown-winning teams he led with such distinction, Fitzgerald said: “The ’82 team was a really forward-dominated (team), very strong forward pack. All of that pack were Lions or were going to be Lions.

“Donal was one of those as well, and Donal was only one of three survivors that went to the ’85 side. There were three of us in that pack.

“So, in ’85 we were very mobile, flexible, very good back-line, played to the width. Rugby that Ireland hadn’t ever played before.

“The late Mick Doyle that we saw there (in the video) encouraged all of that. So really, really great memories, and great successes against the odds, I’d say. ’85 was against all the odds. Nobody ever rated us in ’85.”

True to form, Fitzgerald was keen to credit the players that he had around him back then, adding: “Ollie was a great lieutenant for me because I was stuck in the front row and I didn’t see everything that was going on.

“To make decisions on the pitch, I would break and Ollie would always tell me this is what’s happening. When I went on the Lions tour as well, Ollie was the man. He was always my right hand man.

“In ’85 as well, with the back-line there, and Donal was the old warrior that came through and understood all of that as well.

“You need people like that on your team. It’s not a one-man show, you need people with you that you can trust and (that) believe in you and will follow you.”