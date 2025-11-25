There is a full round of Energia All-Ireland League fixtures this weekend, including our feature live match on irishrugby+ as Young Munster host provincial rivals Cork Constitution at Tom Clifford Park.

Men’s Division 1A

A key game for both Young Munster and Cork Constitution if they are to claw back ground on the top five clubs. We will have live coverage on irishrugby+ of this classic Limerick v Cork derby.

Division 1B

There is an intriguing top four clash on Saturday at Dooradoyle where Garryowen host Dublin University with just a point between them. The chasing pack includes Highfield, who face leaders Old Wesley, and sixth-placed City of Armagh, who are at home to Naas.

Division 2A

Pacesetters MU Barnhall are one of just two unbeaten teams left in the Men’s Divisions, a record they will be defending against Ballymena on Saturday. Elsewhere, the meeting of Galway Corinthians and Shannon will have an impact on the top half of the table.

Division 2B

Division 2B leaders Galwegians are the other unbeaten side in the Men’s All-Ireland League, and they entertain Enniscorthy on Saturday. Second-placed UL Bohemian are on the road to Sligo, while bottom side Navan travel to Clogher Valley.

Division 2C

The top two clubs are on the road in Division 2C as leaders Thomond travel to Monkstown, and Clonmel make the shorter trip to fourth-placed Midleton – two matches that could alter the pecking order at the business end of the table.

Women’s Division

Reigning champions UL Bohemian, who have climbed to the summit, remain unbeaten this season but face a tough assignment away to Wicklow. Galwegians and Old Belvedere, two of the current top four sides, meet in a huge encounter.