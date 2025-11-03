EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 5 Reviews

A week break will certainly be needed across the Division 2 tiers of the Energia All-Ireland League , as there were some outstanding games last Saturday that had supporters’ nerves rattled until the final whistle.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 5 Results Round-Up

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Round 5 of the Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A delivered drama, high scoring, and turnarounds. Shannon picked up a big five points at Thomond Park, while Cashel and Dungannon shared the spoils in Spafield. Elsewhere, MU Barnhall, Corinthians, and Wanderers all notched key victories for their top four hopes.

SHANNON 41 BALLYMENA 10, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Alex Long, Jamie Conway, Oisin Minogue 2, Neal Moylett, Alex Lautsou; Cons: Jamie Gavin 4; Pen: Jamie Gavin

Ballymena: Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pen: Tim Small

HT: Shannon 29 Ballymena 3

Shannon picked up big points at the foot of the table with an impressive showing against Ballymena at Thomond Park, moving them up to sixth in the table.

The hosts set the tempo in a clinical opening half performance, thanks to tries from Alex Long, Jamie Coneay, Oisin Minogue and Neal Moylett. Out-Half Jamie Gavin kept the scoreboard ticking further with three conversions and a penalty. Ballymena’s only first-half points came via a Tim Small penalty, as they trailed 29-3 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half, Minogue adding a second try, Alex Lautsou joining in, while Gavin added another conversion. Ballymena would grab points late on, as they were awarded a penalty try in the closing stages.

CASHEL 25 DUNGANNON 25, Spafield

Scorers: Cashel: Tries: Rob Carney, Tom Robin, Ciaran Ryan; Cons: John O’Sullivan 2; Pen: John O’Sullivan; Drop: John O’Sullivan

Dungannon: Tries: David Leyburn, Charlie Conroy, Alfie Lewis; Cons: Ben McCaughey 2; Pens: Ben McCaughey 2

HT: Cashel 8 Dungannon 7

Nothing could separate Cashel and Dungannon as they played out a thrilling draw in Spafield, with Alfie Lewis’ late try snatching a share of the points.

Cashel’s Rob Carney crossed to draw first blood for the Tipperary side, but Dungannon replied well through David Leyburn’s try converted by Ben McCaughey. Cashel regained their lead by the break, as John O’Sullivan split the posts with a drop goal, leaving the score 8-7 at the interval.

Dungannon replied minutes into the second half, with Charlie Conroy crossing and McCaughey again converted for a 14-8 lead. Cashel soon hit a purple patch, Tom Tobin, and Ciarán Ryan crossed for tries, with out-half O’Sullivan contributing two conversions for a 22-14 lead.

McCaughey and O’Sullivan traded penalties, before the Dungannon man added a second to bring them within five, before Lewis crossed the whitewash in the burning embers. The conversion missed the mark, not enough for their fifth win in a row, but the Ulster men remain unbeaten regardless.

OLD CRESCENT 10 GALWAY CORINTHIANS 20, Takumi Park

Scorers: Old Crescent: Try: Dan Hurley; Con: Jeff Williams; Pen: Jeff Williams

Galway Corinthians: Tries: Sean Walsh 2; Cons: Jack Conway 2; Pens: Jack Conway 2

HT: Old Crescent 10 Galway Corinthians 14

Corinthians claimed a much needed away win in Limerick, a result that now puts them third in the table, as Jack Conway’s boot proved crucial to their success.

Sean Walsh crossed twice for the Galway men in the opening half, with Conway landing both conversions. Old Crescent trailed by just four points at the interval, Dan Hurley’s try added to a Jeff Williams penalty, and he made no mistake converting the try.

In a very cagey second half it came down to two moments that sealed the win for Corinthians. Conway stepped up to convert two more penalties between the uprights, securing a valuable four points on the road.

WANDERERS 38 GREYSTONES 21, Merrion Road

Scorers: Wanderers: Tries: Mick McGrath 3, Dylan Ryan 2, Jordan Conroy; Cons: Cian Whooley 4

Greystones: Tries: Finn Gilmore, Penalty try, Peter Ford; Cons: Gavin Rochford 2, Pen try con

HT: Wanderers 19 Greystones 21

A blistering second half performance from Wanderers saw them occupy fourth spot in the standings, having come from 21-0 down to snatch the points.

Greystones started the brighter, tries from Peter Ford, Finn Gilmore, a Penalty Try, along with two Gavin Rochford conversions looked to have put them out of sight. But Wanderers replied through a Mick McGrath brace, along with a try from Dylan Ryan, as Cian Whooley converted twice, to leave it 21-19 at the break.

Into the second half and the hosts took control. McGrath completed his hatrick, Ryan added his second, and Jordan Conroy also crossed the whitewash, with Whooley slotting two more conversions capping off a stunning comeback win.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

The landscape in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B continues to be a hugely competitive one after the latest round of action. Galwegians and UL Bohemian continued their unbeaten starts to the season, Skerries closed the gap to the top four while Navan and Rainey both recorded their first wins of the campaign.

CLOGHER VALLEY 21 UL BOHEMIAN 29, the Cran

Scorers: Clogher Valley: Tries: Matthew Bothwell, David Stinson, Aaron Dunwoody; Cons: David Maxwell 3

UL Bohemian: Tries: Paul Clancy, Greg Fitzgerald, Kean Sheehy, Darren Ferrar; Cons: Cian Casey 3; Pen: Cian Casey

HT: Clogher Valley 14 UL Bohemian 19

UL Bohemian continued their 100% start to the season with a hard earned win over Clogher Valley, as the hosts battled right until the very end.

The Red Robins showed clinical finishing in attack right from the off, with tries from Greg Fitzgerald, Darren Ferrar and Paul Clancy. Out-half Cian Casey added one conversion as Bohs held a 19-14 lead at the break. The hosts remained in touch as Mattew Bothwell and David Stinson crossed for tries, as David Maxwell landed both conversions.

Casey extended the lead early in the second half, before Kean Sheehy crossed for their bonus point try, and Casey landed another two points for the Limerick men. Valley added their third try soon after, with Aaron Dunwoody touching down, and Maxwell again converting, but a late turnaround failed to appear for the Ulster side.

BUCCANEERS 8 NAVAN 20, Dubarry Park

Scorers: Buccaneers: Try: Dan Donovan; Pen: Dylan Duffy

Navan: Tries: Tom Gavigan, Karolis Navickas; Cons: Mark Farrell 2; Pens: Mark Farrell 2

HT: Buccaneers 3 Navan 10

Navan picked up their first win of the season, a valuable away win at Dubarry Park, as a composed all-round display moved them out of the drop zone.

Tom Gavigan’s opening half try, along with a conversion and penalty from Mark Farrell helped the visitors into a 10-3 lead by the interval, Dylan Duffy’s penalty putting Buccs on the board in that first half.

Into the second half Karolis Navickas touched down for the Meath men, while Farrell kicked another conversion and two penalties to guide them home. Buccaneers fought until the very end, Dan Donovan crossing for a try in the closing stages.

GALWEGIANS 48 SLIGO 8, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Rob Deacy 2, Cian Brady 2, Matthew Victory 2, Oisin McKey, Paul Sharkey; Cons: Conor O’Shaughnessy 4

Sligo: Try: Aorelian Durkan; Pen: Euan Brown

HT: Galwegians 17 Sligo 3

Galwegians recorded their fifth straight bonus point win of the season, with an eight-try masterclass Connacht rivals Sligo at Crowley Park.

Opening half tries from Rob Deacy, Cian Brady and Matthew Victory along with a Conor O’Shaughnessy conversion, helped the hosts into a 17-3 lead by the break, with Euan Brown’s early penalty all that Sligo could muster.

Into the second half, Deacy, Brady and Victory all added their second tries, while Oisín McKey, and Paul Sharkey added further tries in a clinical attacking display. O’Shaughnessy landed three further conversions, while Sligo managed a solitary try from Aorelian Durkan in response.

MALONE 14 SKERRIES 17, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Dara Gaskin, Davy McMaster; Cons: Ben Gibson 2

Skerries: Tries: David Goodman, John Healy, Alex Hewitt; Con: Ronan Mulcahy

HT: Malone 0 Skerries 10

Skerries came out on the right side in a tight encounter in Belfast, holding off a late Malone fightback to move further up the table.

Tries from David Goodman, John Healy, and Alex Hewitt, along with a conversion from Ronan Mulcahy, gave the visitors enough of a cushion to withstand Malone’s second-half surge.

The Belfast side crossed twice through Dara Gaskin and Davy McMaster after a scoreless first half, both converted by Ben Gibson, but couldn’t find a third try to turn the game.

RAINEY 31 ENNISCORTHY 14, Hatrick Park

Scorers: Rainey: Tries: Scott McLean, Daniel O’Neill, Killene Thornton, Tommy O’Hagan; Cons: Scott McLean 4; Pen: Scott McLean

Enniscorthy: Try: Davie Murphy; Pens: Ben Kidd 3

HT: Rainey 10 Enniscorthy 8

Rainey picked up their first win of the campaign, with a hard earned victory over Enniscorthy in Magherafelt.

Killene Thornton, Scott McLean, Daniel O’Neill, and Tommy O’Hagan all touched down for the hosts, with McLean adding four conversions and a penalty continuing his clinical nature from the tee.

Enniscorthy trailed by two points at the break thanks to a try from Davie Murphy and a Ben Kidd penalty, in the second Kidd added two more penalties, but tries proved hard to come by for the Wexford men.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

A breathtaking Round 5 of action in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 2C, saw leaders Thomond record their fifth bonus point win of the season. Clonmel and Bective Rangers scored big wins for their title ambitions, while Midleton won a high scoring battle with Malahide. Bruff also staked their claim to break into the top four with a Munster derby win over Dolphin.

BECTIVE RANGERS 36 BALLYCLARE 17, Energia Park

Scorers: Bective Rangers: Tries: Craig Cantwell 2, Tim Carroll, Oly Foote, Chris Rolland 2; Cons: Matthew Gilsenan, Mikey O’Hare 2

Ballyclare: Try: Adam Campbell; Pens: Matthew McDowell, James Creighton 3

HT: Bective Rangers 17 Ballyclare 12

Bective Rangers continue to hold a place in the top four of Division 2C, with another standout victory on home soil at the expense of Ballyclare.

In an entertaining first half, Craig Cantwell crossed twice for the hosts, with Tim Carroll also on the scoresheet. Matthew Gilsenan added a conversion as Bective led 17-12 at the break despite Matthew McDowell landing a penalty, alongside three from James Creighton.

After the restart, Oliver Foote and Chris Rolland (2) extended the lead, with Mikey O’Hare converting twice to seal another big win. Adam Campbell’s try was the only second-half reply for the visitors.

BRUFF 21 DOLPHIN 15, Kilballyowen Park

Scorers: Bruff: Tries: Jesse Bowring 2, Andrew O’Byrne; Cons: John Bateman 3

Dolphin: Tries: Cameron O’Shaughnessy, James Vaughan; Con: Ryan Foley; Pen: Ryan Foley

HT: Bruff 21 Dolphin 7

Bruff held off a late Dolphin rally to secure the Munster derby victory at Kilballyowen Park.

The home side built a solid foundation in the opening half through tries from Jesse Bowring (2) and Andrew O’Byrne, all converted by John Bateman.

Dolphin fought back in the second half, Cameron O’Shaughnessy had crossed in the opening half, with James Vaughan following suit in the second, alongside five points from Ryan Foley’s boot, but Bruff held on as they get ever close to the top four.

MIDLETON 43 MALAHIDE 34, Towns Park

Scorers: Midleton: Tries: Ted Coleman, JB du Toit 3, Penalty try, Flor McCarthy, William Meyer; Cons: Ted Coleman 3, Pen try con

Malahide: Tries: Dan Hayes 2, Lee Byrne, James McKeown, Tom Hogan; Cons: David O’Halloran 3; Pen: David O’Halloran

HT: Midleton 31 Malahide 8

Spectators were treated to a try-fest in Towns Park as Midleton came out on top against Malahide, as JB Du Toit crossed late on to ensure Malahide’s stunning second half comeback would not warrant points.

Skipper JB Du Toit led by example with a hat-trick of tries, supported by touchdowns from Ted Coleman, Flor McCarthy, William Meyer, and a penalty try. Coleman converted three as Midleton held a 31-8 lead at the break.

While they were well behind at the break, Malahide refused to go quietly, and put the hosts to the pin of their collar in the second half. Daniel Hayes bagged two tries, while James McKeown, Tom Hogan, and Lee Byrne also touched down. David O’Halloran landed four conversions, but Du Toit sealed it at the death to spare the Midleton nerves.

MONKSTOWN 10 CLONMEL 14, Sydney Parade

Scorers: Monkstown: Try: Saul O’Carroll; Con: Matt Stapleton; Pen: Matt Stapleton

Clonmel: Tries: Henry Buttimer, Freddie Davies; Cons: Joey O’Connor 2

HT: Monkstown 7 Clonmel 0

Freddie Davies’ late try saw Clonmel complete a comeback with a gritty second-half performance to earn a narrow away win over Monkstown at Sydney Parade.

The home side took a first-half lead through Saul O’Carroll’s try and Matt Stapleton’s conversion, taking that 7-0 margin to the break. Henry Buttimer’s try came in response for Clonmel in the second half, with Joey O’Connor converting.

Stapleton added a penalty to put Monkstown back into the lead, before Davies dashed over for their second try, and O’Connor landed the conversion in a tense closing spell to take the points back to Tipperary.

THOMOND 55 BELFAST HARLEQUINS 10, Liam Fitzgerald Park

Scorers: Thomond: Tries: Colin Slater 2, Suliano Mainavolau, Evan Maher, Jake Connolly, Kian McGrath, Sam Birrane, Luke Costello, Jason Kiely; Cons: Evan Cusack 5

Belfast Harlequins: Try: Nathaniel Peters; Con: Johnny McCracken; Pen: Johnny McCracken

HT: Thomond 17 Belfast Harlequins 3

Thomond delivered another statement performance at Liam Fitzgerald Park, grabbing their fifth bonus point win of the season with a clinical showing against Belfast Harlequins.

A Colin Slater brace, along with tries from Luke Costello, Jake Connolly, Jason Kiely, Evan Maher, Kian McGrath, Suliano Mainavolau, and Sam Birrane, along with five Evan Cusack conversions helped the Treaty men to another five points.

Belfast Harlequins battled bravely and registered points through Nathaniel Peters’ try and Johnny McCracken’s boot, but Thomond’s pace and power were simply too much.

