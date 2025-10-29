Ireland Men’s U20s To Face South Africa In Cork In November

Ireland Men’s U20s, sponsored by PwC, will step up their preparations for the 2026 Men’s U20 Six Nations when they welcome South Africa U20s to Cork for a challenge match on Friday, 14 November (Kick-off 7.30pm).

Head Coach Andrew Browne assembled an extended squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre last week and Ireland will come together again for a six-day camp in November, before going head-to-head with their South African counterparts at Virgin Media Park.

The hit-out will be a valuable opportunity for Browne and his Coaching Team to expose their extended squad to match minutes in green, while building consistency and continuity in performance leading into the 2026 Championship, which gets underway with an away trip to France on Saturday, 7 February.

Tickets for the clash against South Africa U20s are available now from ticketmaster.ie – buy here.

There will be a live stream available on IrishRugby+, brought to you by PwC, official sponsor of the Ireland U20s – register now on irishrugby+