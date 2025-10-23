McMahon Aiming For Thomond To ‘Keep Improving In Small Ways Every Game’

For six long years, Thomond RFC waited and waited for the chance to take their place back among Ireland’s senior club ranks in the Energia All-Ireland League .

The famous club from Limerick’s northside, once a regular fixture in the competition, had been forced to rebuild, reimagine, and reconnect from the grassroots after dropping down to the junior grade.

Now, just a few months into their comeback season, that patience and persistence have been rewarded handsomely. Three matches into the campaign, Thomond are the only unbeaten team in Division 2C, sitting proudly at the top with three wins from three, each with a bonus point.

It is the kind of start that makes a statement, not just to the Soda Cakes’ rivals, but to anyone who doubted the club’s ability to rise again.

The story of Thomond’s return to the All-Ireland League begins not with triumph, but with heartbreak. Last spring, they came agonisingly close to promotion when they faced Bective Rangers in the play-off final, the gateway back to the AIL after years of battling and coming short.

It was a tight and physical contest, and although Thomond fought bravely, they once again fell short. For a squad that had gone through an unbeaten Munster Junior League season, winning every game with a bonus point, it was a crushing blow.

For captain Kealan McMahon, the man who has captained them from heartbreak to history, this moment feels like vindication for years of hard work and unwavering belief.

“It was really tough losing to Bective in that play-off final,” McMahon told IrishRugby.ie, recalling April’s 39-34 defeat to Bective at Cill Dara RFC.

“That was a hard one to take. But as a group, we knew that if we stuck together and trusted what had got us this far, we’d give ourselves another chance. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Having required results in so many games last season, it all came down to one more in the promotion/relegation play-off decider. A long journey from Shannonside all the way to the Omagh countryside. When the final whistle blew in Omagh, the roar was not just for the 23-15 win, it was for the end of a long, hard chapter.

After six years away, Thomond were back where they believe they belong. But as McMahon (pictured below) tells it, that loss to Bective did something important, it hardened their resolve to overcome the Accies in that winner-takes-all clash.

“Going up to Omagh, the belief within the squad was incredible. Having a full bus of supporters, along with so many others who made the trip, really lifted us.

“Everyone in the club pulled together that day. To get the win and secure promotion back to the AIL was an unbelievable feeling and a massive moment for Thomond.”

To understand the emotion behind Thomond’s return, you need to understand what the club represents. It has long been one of the heartbeats of Limerick rugby, a community-driven club that has produced and nurtured a number of players who have gone on to play at higher levels.

Their home ground, Liam Fitzgerald Park, is named after one of their greatest legends and carries decades of history. For years, the venue was a fortress, and Saturday rugby there meant noise, colour, and a fierce sense of local pride.

The past few seasons have seen that old spark return. The club has rebuilt blending youth with experience, and restoring the identity to make them a force to be reckoned with once again.

Promotion celebrations were short-lived. Once the elation of their Omagh mission faded, attention quickly turned to the next challenge. proving they could not only compete in Division 2C, but belong there. Acccording to McMahon, that belief started in the pre-season grind.

“This pre-season, the big difference has been the standards. Everyone’s really pushed what is expected of themselves and of each other,” explained the all-action back rower.

“We put in a lot of hard work, training three evenings a week for a good stretch, and you can already see it paying off. The intensity and focus have gone up another level, and that’s shown in our performances.”

That dedication has been evident from the first whistle of the new season. Thomond’s dream start, with three bonus point wins in a row, has not just been about results, but about the manner of them.

Fast-paced, physical, confident rugby. A team, overseen by head coach Kevin O’Mahony and director of rugby Eddie Fraher, that looks as though it had not spent six years playing at a lower grade.

McMahon acknowledged: “I’ve been blown away by the start we’ve had. Everyone in the squad is pushing each other and driving standards every week.

“The key now is to keep that momentum going and keep improving in small ways every game. We know there’s still plenty to work on, but we’re in a great place and really enjoying it.”

Walk through the gates of Liam Fitzgerald Park on a matchday now and you will feel it immediately, the hum of expectation, the renewed sense of belonging.

Families, former players, and lifelong supporters line the railings, kids wearing the club colours, and the energy around the place feels like it did in Thomond’s best years.

Having that atmosphere and buzz no doubt has fuelled the players. The players feed off it. The supporters feel reconnected, and for younger members of the club, the next generation of Thomond players, it is a tangible reminder of what is possible when you put in the hard graft.

That atmosphere, McMahon says, has been great to experience, as he noted: “There’s been an unbelievable buzz around the club over the last couple of months.

“From players and coaches to supporters, everyone’s just delighted to have AIL rugby back where it belongs. There’s nothing like Saturday rugby at Liam Fitzgerald Park, and you can really feel the excitement and pride throughout the club.”

The return to All-Ireland competition has brought a step up in quality and intensity. If the challenge on the pitch has been greater, so too has been the sense of reward. If anyone thought they might shy away from that step up, it was something McMahon and his squad were eager to embrace.

“It’s definitely different than what we were used to. The ball is in play a lot longer, there are more phases, and teams really look to move the ball around. It’s a great challenge and something we’re really enjoying.

“We’ve a young squad, and fitness is a huge part of our game. We back ourselves to outwork teams. To be captaining this group in the AIL is really special for me. It’s a proud feeling seeing the lads step up and embrace it the way they have.”

Momentum can be the lifeblood of any successful team, and it is something Thomond have learned to harness. Their efforts over the past two seasons has certainly borne fruit, going undefeated through an entire Munster Junior League campaign and now a perfect start in the All-Ireland League.

While they did hit that stumbling block earlier this year against Bective, they are riding the crest of a wave at the minute. McMahon has high praise for what the coaches and management team have done behind the scenes to get the team to this point.

“Momentum is massive. A lot of credit has to go to our coaches and management for the work they’ve put in. The performances this year have been unbelievable, and that comes off the back of the standards set last season when we won every game in the Munster Junior League with bonus points.

“We just want to keep that going for as long as we can. There’s a brilliant buzz around the club at the moment, and the craic among the lads is top class. We are really enjoying every bit of it.”

Many promoted clubs can struggle in their first season back at a higher level, adjusting to travel demands, new opposition, and the speed of the game. But Thomond have bucked the trend by treating the step up not as an obstacle, but as an opportunity.

For all their recent success, the essence of Thomond’s resurgence lies in something simple, togetherness. This is a squad made up of friends, brothers, and long-time team-mates who have soldiered together for many seasons.

The results are proof enough, an early 100% record in one of the most competitive divisions in the country, and a growing sense that something special is brewing in Ballygrennan.

An AIL season from September to April is long, and full of twists and turns. Momentum can shift very quickly, but after those wins over Bective, Ballyclare, and Dolphin, Thomond are setting the pace at the summit of Division 2C.

There is a long way to go but whatever happens next, McMahon and his team-mates have already proven that they fit right in at this level. Nonetheless, the Thomond skipper is grounded to the face that they cannot look too far into the future.

Malahide are on the agenda this weekend as they head to the capital. Then they have a home encounter with Belfast Harlequins before a break until they travel to Munster rivals Clonmel on Saturday, November 15.

“We’ve just been taking it game by game and focusing on improving each week. We want to keep playing the kind of rugby that got us here where we outwork the other team.

“Every player is pushing themselves and each other to be better, and with the quality we have in the squad, we know we’re capable of playing at this level,” added McMahon.

